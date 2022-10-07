BROADWAY RISING Documentary Acquired By Vertical Entertainment

Documentary "Broadway Rising", which chronicles the reopening of Broadway after the 2020 shutdown due to COVID-19, has been acquired by Vertical Entertainment for North American, United Kingdom, and Ireland distribution rights, Deadline reports.

Directed by Amy Rice (By the People: The Election of Barack Obama, Hurricane of Fun), the new documentary was produced by Sam Bisbee, Justin Mikita, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Christopher G. Cowen and Amy Rice.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the feature length documentary follows subjects from all areas of the Broadway community - stage doormen, wardrobe technicians, playwrights, producers, actors, ushers, dancers, directors - to paint a full picture of the strength and diversity of the people on the stage and behind the scenes & their resilience, hope and dedication of being part of Broadway's reopening.

The documentary had its world premiere this summer at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Read the original story on Deadline.