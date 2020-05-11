BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY Raises $150,000 For BC/EFA
Broadway Does Mother's Day has raised $150,000 and counting for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.
Viewed by over 50,000 households so far, the livestream can still be viewed on BroadwayWorld here!
Broadway Does Mother's Day featured over 400 Broadway actors, musicians, and their loved ones who came together amidst the industry shutdown to celebrate family - nuclear families, and theatrical family. Some of the broadcast's unannounced surprises included an opening number featuring the 2017 Broadway revival cast of Hello, Dolly!, with five Dolly Levi's performing together: Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Donna Murphy, and Carolee Carmello, alongside David Hyde Pierce, Victor Garber, Beanie Feldstein and more; Brian Stokes Mitchell singing out his window; "never-before-seen audition tapes" for the role of Mama Rose created by Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, Jennifer Holliday, Lea DeLaria, and more; a cameo from John Mulaney; and a moving reflection on motherhood and loss, written and performed by Celia Keenan-Bolger.
Sunday's enormous Broadway reunion included sketches from 17 Broadway shows: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations; Beetlejuice; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; Dear Evan Hansen; Diana; Girl from the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hello, Dolly!; Jagged Little Pill; Mean Girls; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Mrs. Doubtfire; and Sing Street; all coming together for a celebratory explosion of musical numbers, comedy, special guests, and lots of surprises.
The Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to theater and entertainment professionals impacted by the pandemic. Every donation helps our friends get urgent medical care, buy groceries, pay their rent and receive help with insurance during this pandemic and work shutdown. Donations can be made via this link.
Broadway Does Mother's Day also partnered with Seniorly.com to ensure aging mothers in senior living communities and in their homes across the country were provided access to the online event.
The writing team for Broadway Does Mother's Day included Hannah Friedman (Comedy Central), Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter ("Modern Family"), Jill Twiss ("Last Week Tonight"), Kate Wetherhead ("Submissions Only"), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).
The show was directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), featured music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and was produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields and Paul Wontorek alongside general manager Kyle Bonder and in association with Jessica Ryan and Broadway Unlocked. Casting was by Jason Styres, CSA and Andrea Zee, CSA.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, airing today, May 8 (2pm EST). I... (read more)
VIDEO: Isaac Powell and the WEST SIDE STORY Orchestra Perform 'Something's Coming'
Check out a very special digital rendition of 'Something's Coming' featuring West Side Story star, Isaac Powell, and the show's amazing orchestra.... (read more)
Final Day For Submissions To The Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Competition
Today is the final date to submit for BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsor... (read more)
Ruthie Ann Miles Announces Birth of Baby Girl, Hope Elizabeth
Ruthie Ann Miles has announced the birth of her baby daughter, Hope Elizabeth!... (read more)
VIDEO: Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess Sing 'I'd Give It All For You' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD
Ramin Karimloo and Sierra Boggess have released a new cover of 'I'd Give It All For You' from Songs For a New World!... (read more)
Magician Roy Horn of SIEGFRIED & ROY Passes Away From COVID-19 Complications
Roy Uwe Ludwig Horn, whose collaboration with Siegfried Fischbacher created the world-renowned duo Siegfried & Roy, died of complications from COVID-1... (read more)