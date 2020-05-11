BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY Raises $150,000 For BC/EFA

Broadway Does Mother's Day has raised $150,000 and counting for the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

Viewed by over 50,000 households so far, the livestream can still be viewed on BroadwayWorld here!

Broadway Does Mother's Day featured over 400 Broadway actors, musicians, and their loved ones who came together amidst the industry shutdown to celebrate family - nuclear families, and theatrical family. Some of the broadcast's unannounced surprises included an opening number featuring the 2017 Broadway revival cast of Hello, Dolly!, with five Dolly Levi's performing together: Bette Midler, Bernadette Peters, Betty Buckley, Donna Murphy, and Carolee Carmello, alongside David Hyde Pierce, Victor Garber, Beanie Feldstein and more; Brian Stokes Mitchell singing out his window; "never-before-seen audition tapes" for the role of Mama Rose created by Harvey Fierstein, Vanessa Williams, Jennifer Holliday, Lea DeLaria, and more; a cameo from John Mulaney; and a moving reflection on motherhood and loss, written and performed by Celia Keenan-Bolger.

Sunday's enormous Broadway reunion included sketches from 17 Broadway shows: Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations; Beetlejuice; Chicago; Come From Away; Company; Dear Evan Hansen; Diana; Girl from the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Hello, Dolly!; Jagged Little Pill; Mean Girls; Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Mrs. Doubtfire; and Sing Street; all coming together for a celebratory explosion of musical numbers, comedy, special guests, and lots of surprises.

The Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to theater and entertainment professionals impacted by the pandemic. Every donation helps our friends get urgent medical care, buy groceries, pay their rent and receive help with insurance during this pandemic and work shutdown. Donations can be made via this link.

Broadway Does Mother's Day also partnered with Seniorly.com to ensure aging mothers in senior living communities and in their homes across the country were provided access to the online event.

The writing team for Broadway Does Mother's Day included Hannah Friedman (Comedy Central), Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter ("Modern Family"), Jill Twiss ("Last Week Tonight"), Kate Wetherhead ("Submissions Only"), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

The show was directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), featured music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and was produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields and Paul Wontorek alongside general manager Kyle Bonder and in association with Jessica Ryan and Broadway Unlocked. Casting was by Jason Styres, CSA and Andrea Zee, CSA.





