BROADWAY BY THE YEAR VOLUME 2: MUSICALS OF 2005-2009 Postponed at The Town Hall

The Town Hall has announced that Broadway By The Year©: Volume 2: Broadway Musicals of 2005-2009 has been rescheduled for Monday, July 27 at 8pm. Created, written, hosted and directed by Scott Siegel for The Town Hall, the evening will continue Broadway By The Year©'s 20th season at The Town Hall (123 W. 43rd Street).

Purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, and no action is needed to keep tickets and current seat locations. Refunds or exchanges are available at the point of purchase.

Casting for Broadway By The Year©: Volume 2: Broadway Musicals of 2005-2009 on July 27 will be announced in the coming weeks.

If there are questions for the box office, please contact them at boxoffice@thetownhall.org.





