BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK To Play Hammerstein Ballroom On June 18

Prepare for an epic, fantasy-filled adventure as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS opens the gates to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park, this year's installment of the sexiest night on Broadway.

Explore a theme park like no other as Broadway Bares pulls out all the stops in a full-out evening of burlesque production numbers on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.



Pleasure Park-goers will find unrivaled fantasy lands, animal queendoms and magic kinkdoms that will leave you dreaming of a fast pass for more.

Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The evening will help provide meals and medication, health care and hope to people across the country living with HIV/AIDS or facing other life-threatening illnesses and personal crises.

The ecstatic getaway to Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park will welcome more than 190 of the most bodacious and delectable dancers in New York City and special Broadway guests in a spectacular where the most adventurous fantasies come to life. Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park will be open for two performances: at 9:30 pm and midnight.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) start at $75. VIP tickets feature unlimited specialty cocktails and reserved seating. The always popular "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Broadway Bares' Tony Award-winning creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The ''Barest Insider Experience'' includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight performance, a pre-show cocktail party and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show.

Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org/bares.

Laya Barak returns to helm the production, after directing the last three in-person editions. She is joined by co-director Kellen Stancil, dance captain at Broadway's The Lion King and a favorite Bares choreographer and performer. Jonathan Lee serves as associate director. Mitchell and Nick Kenkel, a longtime Bares director and performer, are executive producers.

The choreographers leading the evening's trek through Pleasure Park, in addition to Barak, Stancil and Lee, are John Alix, Mike Baerga, Nicholas Cunningham, Chloe Davis, Armando Farfan Jr., Billy Griffin, Amber Jackson, Monica Kapoor, Bo Park and Michael Lee Scott.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell during his time as a Broadway dancer. Looking for a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS, Mitchell and six of his friends danced atop a New York City bar and raised $8,000 in Broadway Bares' first iteration.

Last year's standing-room-only 30th anniversary edition raised $1.9 million, bringing Broadway Bares' lifetime total to more than $21 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Bares receives generous support from presenting sponsor M∙A∙C Viva Glam.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation's leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources and generosity of the American theater community, since 1988 Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses across the United States.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is the major supporter of the social service programs at the Entertainment Community Fund (formerly The Actors Fund), including the HIV/AIDS Initiative, The Friedman Health Center for the Performing Arts and the Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative. Broadway Cares also awards annual grants to more than 485 AIDS and family service organizations in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., providing lifesaving medication, healthy meals, counseling and emergency assistance.

For more information, please visit Broadway Cares online at broadwaycares.org.