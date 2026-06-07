BRICK HOUSE: A BODY ABUNDANT QUEER BURLESQUE SHOW to Play Under St. Marks for Pride

Award-winning producer Nina Divina with Haus of Muse will present Brick House: A Body Abundant Queer Burlesque Show! In partnership with NYC FRIGID Festival and QUEERLY Pride Festival, audiences are invited to celebrate Pride in style and wear their favorite fits.

Established at The Stonewall Inn with a monthly residency from 2022-2025, and at Madame X with a weekly residency throughout 2025, Haus of Muse is taking it a step up with its first festival appearance now.

Nina Divina has gathered the talents of Lillian Bustle, Abby Fantastic, Temple Grande, and Noctua to bring you unforgettable and unique entertainment, with audience games, raffles and prizes, and reminds you to always being a challenge to the balance. Come be a part of the Muse movement, and learn what it's like to kick down doors and create spaces where there were few before. All bodies belong on stage.

Performance Details

What: Brick House, burlesque

Where: Under St. Marks Theater, 94 St Marks Place

When: Saturday, June 27 & Friday, July 3, 2026

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