BREAKING: Kevin Spacey Fired from Netflix Series HOUSE OF CARDS

Netflix issued a statement this evening stating that it would be severing ties with actor Kevin Spacey, following multiple sexual abuse claims surrounding the actor that have come to light this past week.

The company also announced that it would be cancelling production on an upcoming feature titled Gore, which Spacey produced and starred in.

Netflix statement reads:

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show. We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey."

Earlier today, The Hollywood Reporter reported that the writing staff of the hit Netflix political drama would likely re-write the show's final season to eliminate Spacey's popular character Frank Underwood.

Since a handful of employees on the drama have joined a growing chorus of professionals, including Broadway actor, Anthony Rapp, in accusing the Academy Award winner of sexual misconduct, rumors have begun to swirl that the fully-plotted final season of the show will be re-worked to eliminate the character.

Last weekend, actor Anthony Rapp revealed that Spacey made sexual advances at him when he was just 14 years old. Both actors were working on Broadway at the time. Though Spacey has since apologized for the incident and came out as gay, his remarks have been strongly criticized by GLAAD and other groups.

Since that revelation, Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos and American documentary filmmaker Tony Montana have also come forward with stories of Spacey allegedly making unwanted advances towards them.





