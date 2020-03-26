BONNIE & CLYDE and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Announced As Additions to Music Theatre International's 'Free Reads'
Music Theatre International has announced via Twitter that they have released Bonnie & Clyde and Once on This Island as 'Free Reads.'
Check out the tweet below!
Check out the link below for some new additions to our Free Reads. Run from the law with Bonnie & Clyde and tell the story with Once on This Island!- Music Theatre Int. (@mtishows) March 26, 2020
Read here: https://t.co/D263qSlc7j pic.twitter.com/MudQEIng2G
For more information visit https://www.mtishows.com/news/tag/free-read.
