BONNIE & CLYDE and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Announced As Additions to Music Theatre International's 'Free Reads'

Music Theatre International has announced via Twitter that they have released Bonnie & Clyde and Once on This Island as 'Free Reads.'

Check out the link below for some new additions to our Free Reads. Run from the law with Bonnie & Clyde and tell the story with Once on This Island!



Read here: https://t.co/D263qSlc7j pic.twitter.com/MudQEIng2G - Music Theatre Int. (@mtishows) March 26, 2020

For more information visit https://www.mtishows.com/news/tag/free-read.





