BEETLEJUICE Tour Confirmed For Fall 2022 at Hennepin Theatre Trust; Full Season Announced

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced today that the eagerly awaited 2022-2023 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season will include the first confirmed tour date of the hit musical Beetlejuice, along with a stellar lineup of the hottest touring productions direct from Broadway and returning favorites. The ten-show season will launch in August 2022 with the popular return of Wicked.

It's showtime! He earned his stripes on Broadway...now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Minneapolis. Beetlejuice makes its Minnesota premiere Sept. 13-18, 2022. Based on Tim Burton's film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and demon with a thing for stripes.

Also appearing in Minnesota for the first time is TINA - The Tina Turner Musical. This new musical arrives in Minneapolis for two weeks March 1-12, 2023. An uplifting comeback story like no other. TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll and one of the world'

Everything you've been waiting to see on a Broadway stage is back! Jagged Little Pill is the exhilarating, fearless new musical based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music coming Aug. 8-13, 2023. Nominated for a staggering 15 Tony Awards, and a recent Grammy winner for Best Musical Theater Album, this electrifying production about a perfectly imperfect American family will make you remember what it's like to feel truly human.

All rise for the most successful American play in Broadway history with direction by Tony Award-winner Bartlett Sher. The Academy Award-winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird makes its Minneapolis debut Feb. 14-19, 2023. Emmy Award Winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour.

The comedy musical Tootsie is unanimously funny and outrageously clever, a laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater. Coming to Minneapolis June 20-25, 2023, Tootsie tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime.

Two brand new productions are returning to Minneapolis that will introduce a new generation of theater audiences to two beloved Broadway classics. Hairspray, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon kicks off the new year Jan. 10-15, 2023 in 1960s Baltimore asking, "can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?" Captivating audiences worldwide, Cats is the record-breaking musical spectacular that features one of the most treasured songs in musical history, "Memory," coming Oct. 25-30, 2022.

Wicked, the Broadway sensation, returns to the Orpheum Theatre this summer for a five-week engagement July 27-Aug. 28, 2022. Long before Dorothy arrives in Oz, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

Returning Nov. 16-20, 2022 is the inspiring true life story of Carole King in Beautiful - The Carole King Musical. A two-week holiday run of Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Les Misérables runs Dec. 6-18, 2022.

"Over the past 100 years, Minnesotans have traveled to Hennepin Avenue for theater and art that thrills, inspires and amazes," said Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust. As the Trust kicks off Heart of Hennepin, a yearlong centennial celebration for the Orpheum, State and Pantages theatres, along with The Hennepin event center and 824 Hennepin, home to the Brave New Workshop comedy theatre, it is excited to announce a new season of touring Broadway. "We look forward to welcoming more than 320,000 visitors to the Hennepin Theatre District during next season's 16 weeks of Broadway as we look ahead to the next 100 years of cultural and economic vibrancy," said Nerenhausen.

Nerenhausen said the Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season is a crucial component of the Trust's nonprofit mission driving cultural and economic impact in Minnesota. "Because of the community's enthusiastic support of our Broadway series, we're able to continue creating positive change in the lives of young people and emerging artists. Our educational and community programming reached every area of the state last year serving nearly 200 Minnesota artists and more than 8,000 students."

"The Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin season lights up the Hennepin Theatre District with the best of Broadway while driving culture, connection and economic vitality in Minnesota," said Katie Simpson, President, Bank of America Twin Cities. "Since reopening in September, we've welcomed more than 117,000 people back to the District for Broadway shows creating an estimated $120 million of economic impact for local businesses."

The seven-show subscription package price starts at $300 and includes: Beetlejuice, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical, Jagged Little Pill, To Kill a Mockingbird, Tootsie, Hairspray and Cats. An eight-show package that includes Wicked starts at $354. Tickets for return engagements of Les Misérables and Beautiful - The Carole King Musical may be added to either package. All shows will appear at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

Current season packages can be renewed immediately at HennepinTheatreTrust.org, by phone (800) 859-7469 or in person at the State Theatre Box Office (805 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis).

Hennepin Theater Trust Full 2022/23 Season

All shows appear at the historic Orpheum Theatre in downtown Minneapolis.

WICKED

July 27 - Aug. 28, 2022

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, the Broadway sensation, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

Part of the eight-show season subscription package.

BEETLEJUICE

Sept. 13-18, 2022, Minnesota Premiere

He earned his stripes on Broadway... now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Minneapolis.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

CATS

Oct. 25-30, 2022

CATS, the record-breaking musical spectacular by Andrew Lloyd Webber that has captivated audiences in over 30 countries and 15 languages, is now on tour across North America!

Audiences and critics alike are rediscovering this beloved musical with breathtaking music, including one of the most treasured songs in musical theater-"Memory." Winner of seven Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, CATS tells the story of one magical night when an extraordinary tribe of cats gathers for its annual ball to rejoice and decide which cat will be reborn. The original score by Andrew Lloyd Webber (The Phantom of the Opera, School of Rock, Sunset Boulevard), original scenic and costume design by John Napier (Les Misérables), all-new lighting design by Natasha Katz (Aladdin), all-new sound design by Mick Potter, new choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) based on the original choreography by Gillian Lynne (Phantom) and direction by Trevor Nunn (Les Misérables) make this production a new CATS for a new generation!

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL

Nov. 16-20, 2022

BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she made more than beautiful music, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation.

Featuring a stunning array of beloved songs written by Gerry Goffin/Carole King and Barry Mann/Cynthia Weil, including "I Feel The Earth Move," "One Fine Day," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman," "You've Got A Friend" and the title song, BEAUTIFUL has a book by Tony® Award-nominee and Academy® Award-nominated writer Douglas McGrath, direction by Marc Bruni, choreography by Josh Prince, and took home two 2014 Tony® Awards and a 2015 Grammy® Award.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

LES MISÉRABLES

Dec. 6-18, 2022

Cameron Mackintosh presents the acclaimed production of Boublil and Schönberg's Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, LES MISÉRABLES. This brilliant new staging has taken the world by storm and has been hailed as "a reborn dream of a production" (Daily Telegraph). Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, LES MISÉRABLES tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption - a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit. The magnificent score of LES MISÉRABLES includes the songs "I Dreamed a Dream," "On My Own," "Bring Him Home," "One Day More" and many more.

Optional show to add to season ticket package.

HAIRSPRAY

Jan. 10-15, 2023

You Can't Stop the Beat! HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour! Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including "Welcome to the 60's," "Good Morning Baltimore" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway's award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O'Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring HAIRSPRAY to a new generation of theater audiences.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

HARPER LEE'S TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

Feb. 14-19, 2023, Minnesota Premiere

All rise for Academy Award winner Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of Harper Lee's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterwork. Emmy Award Winning actor Richard Thomas, who recently celebrated a 60-year anniversary of performing on both stage and screen, will play the role of Atticus Finch in the National Tour. Additional casting will be announced later.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

March 1-12, 2023, Minnesota Premiere

An uplifting comeback story like no other, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is the inspiring journey of a woman who broke barriers and became the Queen of Rock n' Roll.

One of the world's best-selling artists of all time, Tina Turner has won 12 Grammy Awards and her live shows have been seen by millions, with more concert tickets sold than any other solo performer in music history.

Featuring her much loved songs, TINA - The Tina Turner Musical is written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Katori Hall and directed by the internationally acclaimed Phyllida Lloyd.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

TOOTSIE

June 20-25, 2023, Minnesota Premiere

This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theater tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony-winner David Yazbek.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Aug. 8-13, 2023, Minnesota Premiere

Joy, strength, love, courage, catharsis, LIFE: everything we've been waiting to see in a Broadway show- is here in the exhilarating Tony and Grammy Award-winning new musical about a perfectly imperfect American family, based on Alanis Morissette's world-changing music.

Directed by Tony-winner Diane Paulus (Pippin), with a Tony-winning book by Diablo Cody (Juno) and Grammy-winning score, this electrifying production captures a snapshot of a perfectly imperfect American family

You live, you learn, you connect, you jump out of your seat, you feel truly human... at JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Part of the seven- or eight-show season subscription package