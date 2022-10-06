Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEETLEJUICE
BEETLEJUICE Teams with Headcount to Promote Voter Registration

The partnership will gift one winner and a friend a flyaway trip to New York and more!

Oct. 06, 2022  

BEETLEJUICE the Musical has teamed up with HeadCount, the nonprofit, nonpartisan voter registration organization, to grant one lucky fan and a friend the ultimate trip to the Netherworld. Fans can check their registration status, register to vote, and enter the contest by visiting HeadCount.org/BEETLEJUICE.

The contest is a part of HeadCount's Good to Vote campaign, which sees the voter registration organization collaborating with major artists and entertainers to motivate young people to participate in civic engagement. HeadCount's partnership with Beetlejuice the Musical will gift one winner and a friend a flyaway trip to New York, two premium tickets to the show, a virtual meet and greet with the cast members, a merch pack including an autographed item, and a stay in the Beetlesuite at the Marriott Marquis. The lucky winner will have the exciting opportunity to see Beetlejuice the Musical before its final performance at the Marquis Theater on January 8, 2023.

Launched in 2020, HeadCount's Good to Vote has announced partnerships with major entertainers such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Kehlani and more. HeadCount also drives voter participation through in-person voter registration drives at festivals, community events and concerts, recently partnering with artists such as Lizzo, Jack Harlow and Alicia Keys.

As the midterm elections typically receive less attention than presidential elections, HeadCount and Beetlejuice the Musical are encouraging voters to show up to the polls for the midterms on November 8. These elections are just as important in deciding the outcome of which Governors, Senators, House Reps and local politicians will represent the country and its respective states.

About HeadCount

HeadCount is a non-partisan non-profit organization that harnesses the power of music, culture and digital media to register voters and inspire participation in democracy. Since 2004, we've registered over one million voters through our work with musicians like Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Dead & Co, Harry Styles and Megan Thee Stallion; events including Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Pride Festivals, and RuPaul's DragCon; plus partnerships with brands like Spotify, Ben & Jerry's, and GrubHub. Our award-winning online campaigns have been seen over a billion times, while our 50,000 volunteers can be seen at more than 1,000 live events each year. We reach young people where they already are - at concerts and online - to inform and empower.

About Beetlejuice

It's showtime, folks! The ghost-with-the-most has been haunting Broadway since 2019, in this edgy and irreverent musical comedy based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film. Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and Beetlejuice, a demon with a thing for stripes. When Lydia calls on Beetlejuice to scare away anyone with a pulse, this double-crossing specter unleashes a (Nether)world of pandemonium, and the biggest sandworm Broadway has ever seen.




Related Stories

