BEETLEJUICE, SIX, 1776 & More to Participate in 2022-23 TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program

TDF is launching the 2022-23 season of their TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program. TDF recently received a $88,000 grant to support this initiative, thanks to the New York City Council and Robert F. Holden, Chair of the Committee on Veterans, as well as the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the NYC Council led by Speaker Adrienne E. Adams.

Through this singular program, veterans and their families attend shows on Broadway and beyond for free alongside their peers. TDF partners exclusively with NYC veterans' organizations to distribute a limited number of tickets to productions at no cost to their constituents. Post-performance talkbacks are frequently scheduled, and complimentary TDF Memberships are provided to participating veterans so they can continue their theatregoing at greatly reduced cost. TDF founded this program with support from the New York City Council in 2017.

"Thanks to the support provided by the NYC Council and its Committee on Veterans, we have been able to send thousands of NYC veterans and their families to the best that Broadway has to offer at no cost to them for the past five seasons," says Victoria Bailey, TDF's Executive Director. "We cannot overstate the gratitude we have for the city's veterans and their service."

Lisa Carling, Director of TDF Accessibility Programs, adds, "As this program grows, so does the generosity of the Broadway shows that welcome veterans into their theatres. Vets tell us that there is nothing as exciting as the shared experience of live performance with their fellow veterans and family members."

Quotes from veterans who have participated in the TDF Veterans Theatregoing Program:

A Navy veteran who was part of a group from Samaritan Daytop Village says, "These shows that we have had the privilege of attending have been instrumental in teaching us how to reintegrate into civilian life and provided much-needed stress relief. I am not just speaking for myself when I say that all of us appreciate the feeling we get when we are thanked for our service with more than words."

After attending a performance of Broadway's Come From Away, another veteran wrote to TDF about how the program helps with PTSD. "One of the greatest difficulties to overcome is being able to be in large crowds or confined spaces-many of us have great difficulty with anxiety. But it feels safer to attempt to do that while accompanied by other veterans who have the same mental health issues. I hope this helps you appreciate how meaningful the donation of theatre tickets is to veterans. It's not just a relaxing night of entertainment. It becomes part of our lengthy healing process."

For this 2022-23 season, TDF is partnering with the following organizations who serve or include veterans (with more to follow):

New Organizations: America Works, Bank of America, Blue Star Families, HELP USA, Hope For The Warriors, The Mission Continues, New York City Department of Sanitation, Poetic Theater Productions, RBC Employee Resource Groups, School of Visual Arts and Staten Island Vet Center

Returning Organizations: Black Veterans for Social Justice, Con Edison Vets, CUNY Office of Veterans Affairs, HousingPlus, James J. Peters Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center (two departments), Lehman College, NYC Office of Chief Medical Examiner, SAGEVets, Samaritan Daytop Village, Samuel H. Young American Legion Post 602, VA New York Harbor Healthcare Brooklyn VA Medical Center and Wounded Warrior Project

To date for this season, 12 shows on Broadway and beyond have committed to providing low-cost tickets to TDF for distribution to veterans group at no cost to participants. Program participants will see 1776 on Saturday, October 1 at 2 p.m., SIX on Wednesday, October 5 at 7 p.m., Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Tuesday, October 11 at 7 p.m., Cost of Living on Wednesday, October 19 at 7 p.m., Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Sunday, October 30 at 2 p.m., Beetlejuice on Sunday, November 6 at 2 p.m., Topdog/Underdog on Wednesday, November 9 at 7 p.m., Christmas Spectacular Starring The Radio City Rockettes on Monday, November 28 and Tuesday, November 29 at 8 p.m., Kinky Boots on Saturday, December 3 at 2 p.m. and Wednesday, December 7 at 7 p.m., Aladdin on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 6:30 p.m., The Book of Mormon on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 7 p.m. and The Lion King on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 7 p.m.

