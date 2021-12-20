BEETLEJUICE, COME FROM AWAY & More Featured In New WE ARE BROADWAY Series on ALL ARTS

The new seven-episode ALL ARTS series "We Are Broadway" is set to explore what the journey back to theaters has meant to the cast and crew of some of Broadway's biggest hits. Through interviews with performers, musicians and behind-the-scenes crew, each episode explores a different aspect of what it means to return.

The short series will debut tonight, Monday, December 20 with Q. Smith of "Come From Away" and continues Monday, December 27 with Kris Kukul of "Beetlejuice."

Future episodes feature cast and crew from "Wicked," "Aladdin," "Hadestown," "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical" and more. The series will be available to stream on the ALL ARTS site, app, Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Created by The WNET Group and New York''s PBS stations, ALL ARTS is the home to Emmy-winning series, devoted to engaging with artists working in theatre, dance, film, television, literature, and more. Local listings can be found here.

Tonight's guest, Q. Smith, can currently be seen as Hannah and others in the Broadway company of Come From Away. She was also seen on Broadway in Mary Poppins and Les Miserables. She also played the roles of Aretha Franklin and Nina Simone in the North American tour of A Night With Janis Joplin.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy