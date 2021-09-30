BC/EFA's Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Will Take Place This Sunday

Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Attend Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction and you could walk home with a Tony Award, win a private chat with Patti LuPone and even watch Dear Evan Hansen's Will Roland lead the live auction. Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the much-anticipated celebration will provide multiple ways to join in person and online this Sunday, October 3, 2021.

More than 190 silent and live auction lots and 45 theatrical tables will help the day-long event fill the streets of the Theater District in New York City. Beginning at 10 am Eastern, two city blocks will be lined end to end with tables from beloved shows and theatrical institutions. Sandwiched among them in Shubert Alley, silent auctions will offer one-of-a-kind Broadway treasures throughout the day.

The live auction, always a capstone to the in-person celebration, will take place at 5 pm Eastern in the Times Square pedestrian plaza between 45th and 46th Streets. Pre-bidding is open now on 53 lots at broadwaycares.org/fleamarket, including these top items:

● Limited edition prints of iconic Al Hirschfeld drawings signed by Cher, Mandy Patinkin, Bernadette Peters, Chita Rivera and Bruce Springsteen

● Private, virtual meet and greets with Kristin Chenoweth, Jonathan Groff, Nathan Lane, Bernadette Peters, Ben Platt and more

● The 1973 Tony Award won by lighting designer Jules Fisher for Pippin

● Two Barbra Streisand-signed vinyl albums of "Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" and her most recent album, "Release Me 2"

● "Sisters" sheet music from a 2003 recording session signed by Bette Midler and Linda Ronstadt

● A complete set of the 14 Broadway Cares Legends Holiday Ornaments, including the soon-to-be-announced 2021 addition

This year's live auction will be led by Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, TV's Billions), who comes from a family of auctioneers and has shown his own prowess at the craft during curtain call appeals for Broadway Cares. Joining Roland as co-host of the live auction will be fellow Dear Evan Hansen alum Sky Lakota-Lynch.

The fan favorite Autograph Table and Photo Booth moves online again this year with one-on-one video chats with Broadway favorites. The video chats, similar to FaceTime calls and handled through the Looped app, will be between 11 am and 4 pm Eastern. Limited space is available. Reserve slots at broadwaycares.org/fleamarket.

The special guests offering the video meet-and-greets are Shoshana Bean (Waitress), Nadia Brown (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Ben Crawford (The Phantom of the Opera), Gavin Creel (Hello, Dolly!), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), Claybourne Elder (Company), Christopher Fitzgerald (Company, Waitress), Drew Gehling (Waitress), Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton), Jenny Jules (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Eva Noblezada (Hadestown), Lindsay Pearce (Wicked) and L. Steven Taylor (The Lion King). Participants are subject to change.

This year's street tables will line Shubert Alley and West 44th and West 45th Streets, between Broadway and Eighth Avenue. Among the shows that will be represented with merchandise at flea market tables are Aladdin, American Utopia, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Waitress. Fewer flea market tables will be featured this year to allow fans a little extra elbow room while still featuring the plethora of theater treasures that regular attendees have come to love and seek out.

Throughout the day, 144 silent auction lots will be open for bidding in Shubert Alley, hosted by Broadway favorites Todd Buonopane and Jennifer Cody. Every 30 minutes between 10 am and 4 pm Eastern, new sets of theater memorabilia will be offered for in-person bids. You can pre-bid online through 4 pm Eastern on Friday, October 1. Among the treasures available at broadwaycares.org/fleamarket are:

● Beth Leavel's script from The Drowsy Chaperone, autographed by Leavel

● Handwritten musical phrases from Come From Away, Something Rotten!, Wicked and more

● Charcoal sketches drawn onstage by Jake Gyllenhaal during Sunday in the Park with George

● Gwen Verdon's dressing room robe from Fosse

● A set of 1945 autograph books signed by Lucille Ball, Albert Einstein, Helen Keller, Elizabeth Taylor and many more

In addition to the tables of theatrical treasures and auction lots, special "Fleabay" bundles in Broadway Cares' eBay store offer unique memorabilia for fans who can not attend in person. These bundles of Playbills, posters and other theater mystery packages will be available every afternoon at 2 pm Eastern through Sunday, October 3.

The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction helps fuel Broadway Cares' support of The Actors Fund, helping everyone in entertainment and the performing arts, and more than 450 social and medical service organizations in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. Every dollar donated in person and online during the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will help those across the country affected by HIV/AIDS, COVID-19 and other critical illnesses receive healthy meals, lifesaving medication, emergency financial assistance, housing, counseling and more.

Information on the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction is continually updated at broadwaycares.org/fleamarket.

All Broadway Cares staff and volunteers working the Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction will be fully vaccinated and wearing masks. Everyone visiting the event is strongly encouraged to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination and face coverings will be required to attend the live auction. The in-person event also will follow all other CDC, state and local COVID-19 safety protocols in effect at the time.

To get the scoop on special guests, auction lots and table participants, join The Heart of Broadway Facebook group at broadwaycares.org/theheartofbroadway.

Last year's virtual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $316,282. Since 1987, the 34 editions of this beloved annual event have raised $15.7 million.