BC/EFA's BROADWAY BARES Returns on June 21

Broadway Bares will celebrate its 30th anniversary with more than 150 of New York City's best dancers in two unmissable performances on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Hammerstein Ballroom (311 West 34th Street, NYC).

Tickets to Broadway Bares, which is produced by and benefits Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, go on sale today at broadwaycares.org.

Shows at 9:30 pm and midnight will feature full-out production numbers with dazzling dancers and Broadway stars performing mind-blowing choreography and (almost) baring it all.

This year's theme and special guests will be announced this spring. Previous editions of Broadway Bares have taken audience members into the worlds of everything from frisky fairy tales to a risque rock concert, from fantastical mythology to comic strip superheros, each setting the stage for a spectacular night of full-throttle fun.

Tickets for Broadway Bares (#BroadwayBares) range from $75 to $3,000. VIP tickets include unlimited specialty cocktails and exclusive seating. The fabulous "Stripper Spectacular" package includes a premium reserved table seat at either show with specialty cocktails, a backstage tour and an invitation to a private cocktail party with Tony Award-winning Broadway Bares creator and executive producer Jerry Mitchell. The "Barest Backstage Insider Experience" includes a premium reserved table seat at the midnight show with specialty cocktails, a behind-the-scenes tour before the show and access to the final "undressed" rehearsal the evening of the show. Tickets details are at broadwaycares.org. For additional information and merchandise, visit broadwaybares.com.

Laya Barak returns as the director of this year's show. Barak is an accomplished dancer and choreographer whose work has appeared in the last six editions of Broadway Bares. She made her directorial debut last year. Barak co-directed 2018's Broadway Bares: Game Night with Nick Kenkel, who joins Mitchell as executive producer.

Broadway Bares was created in 1992 by Mitchell, then a Broadway dancer, as a way to raise awareness and money for those living with HIV/AIDS. In Broadway Bares' first year, Mitchell and six of his friends danced on a New York City bar and raised $8,000.

Last year, Broadway Bares took stars and fans alike on a romp around the world at Broadway Bares: Take Off. The tantalizing twist on travel raised a record-breaking $2,006,192. The 29 editions of Broadway Bares have raised more than $21.2 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You