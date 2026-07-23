BARBARA FOREVER to Make U.S. Theatrical Premiere at Film Forum

BARBARA FOREVER, an archival documentary about pioneering lesbian filmmaker Barbara Hammer, is set to make its U.S. theatrical premiere at Film Forum in New York City, opening September 4 at the venue located at 209 West Houston Street.

Directed by Brydie O'Connor and executive produced by Kristen Stewart's Nevermind Pictures, the film is constructed largely from Hammer's own archive spanning five decades, alongside audio diaries and present-day conversations with her longtime partner, Florrie Burke. Pioneering queer avant-garde filmmaker Barbara Hammer (1939–2019) broke barriers by centering frank lesbian sexuality and pleasure in an expansive body of beautiful, poetic, personal work. In BARBARA FOREVER, O'Connor crafts a loving portrait of a force of nature while accompanying her through her final years and creative processes.

BARBARA FOREVER had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Jonathan Oppenheim Editing Award, before going on to screen at the Berlinale (Teddy Award for Best Documentary), the San Francisco Frameline Film Festival (Outstanding Documentary Feature Award), the Provincetown International Film Festival (Special Mention for the John Schlesinger First-Time Filmmaker Award), and numerous other festivals worldwide.

The following programs of short films by Barbara Hammer will screen during the film's run.

Barbara Hammer: Love Is Where You Find It includes Double Strength, Dyketactics, Superdyke, Sync Touch, Audience. (Runtime: 77 min.)

Barbara Hammer: Embodied Histories includes The History of the World According to a Lesbian, Sisters!, Snow Job: The Media Hysteria of AIDS, Still Point, Witness: Palestine, A Horse Is Not A Metaphor. (Runtime: 83 min.)

ABOUT THE FILM

BARBARA FOREVER (2026, 102 min.) Directed by Brydie O'Connor. Produced by Elijah Stevens, Brydie O'Connor, Claire Edelman. Executive Producers: Christine Vachon, Kristen Stewart, Dylan Meyer, Maggie McLean. Consulting Producers: Zackary Drucker, Jenni Olson. Editor: Matt Hixon. Original Score by: Taul Katz. USA. Strand Releasing.

Presented with support from the R.G. Rifkind Foundation Endowment for Queer Cinema and the Roy Lichtenstein Foundation Fund.

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