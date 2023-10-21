BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Day!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Amber Ardolino takes you behind the scenes of Back to the Future on Broadway for Back to the Future Day!

By: Oct. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY Photo 1 Video: Watch the Cast of HARMONY Perform the Title Song on TODAY
Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time? Photo 2 Have There Ever Been Two Productions of the Same Show on Broadway at the Same Time?
Shaina Taub's SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in April 2024 Photo 3 SUFFS Will Transfer to Broadway in Spring 2024
Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night Photo 4 Video: Stars Walk the Red Carpet of MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG on Opening Night

Back to the Future: The Musical Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from $79
Cast
Photos
Videos
Back to the Future: The Musical

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Amber Ardolino takes you behind the scenes of Back to the Future on Broadway for Back to the Future Day!Back to the Future: The Musical

AMBER ARDOLINO (Ensemble) just wants a date. She likes Thai food, warm weather and traveling back in time. You may have seen her on Tik Tok or for 5 seconds on “Law & Order: SVU”! Amber has been in the Original Broadway Casts of: Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, and Head Over Heels! She was in the Original Chicago company of Hamilton and shortly made her way over to the Broadway company! Film/TV credits include: In The Heights, “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Glee Project.” You can follow Amber on Tiktok or Instagram at @ambernicoleardolino. 

Saturday, October 21 marks “Back to the Future Day,” a widely celebrated holiday among BACK TO THE FUTURE fans around the world, and the date Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel to in 2015 in Back to the Future II.
 
The Broadway production of Back to the Future: The Musical will celebrate with a special performance at both the matinee and evening performances on Saturday, October 21 featuring Harry Waters Jr. (who played Marvin Berry in the original film BACK TO THE FUTURE onstage at the Winter Garden Theatre.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry Photo
Experience BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Aboard NYC Ferry

Get ready to travel back in time with BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical, now showing onboard NYC Ferry.

2
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event Photo
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE To Celebrate Back to the Future Day With Special Event

The Broadway production of BACK TO THE FUTURE: The Musical will celebrate with a special performance at both the matinee and evening performances on Saturday, October 21.

3
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform It Works on THE VIEW Photo
Video: Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW

Roger Bart, Casey Likes, and the cast of Back to the Future: the Musical appeared on The View this morning to perform 'It Works.' Before the performance, the pair sat down with The View hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Sara Haines to discuss their star-studded opening night, developing the musical, and more. Watch the video now!

4
Nathaniel Hackmann of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More! Photo
Nathaniel Hackmann of BACK TO THE FUTURE Shares Backstage Moments, Must-Haves, and More!

BroadwayWorld is bringing you Words From the Wings, a new series of interviews that take fans behind the scenes of some of their favorite Broadway stars' backstage routines! We're chatting with Nathaniel Hackmann from Back to the Future! Nathaniel told us all about his favorite backstage moments, must-haves and more!

Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Long Sleeve Tee
Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie Back to the Future the Musical Don't Need Roads Zip Hoodie
Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug Back to the Future the Musical Broadway Mug
Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug Back to the Future the Musical Clock Tower Mug

More Hot Stories For You

Renée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY ShowsRenée Rapp Pledges Support for Entertainment Community Fund During NY Shows
Lesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory TheatreLesli Margherita, Justin Huertas And More To Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS In Concert at Flint  Repertory Theatre
Elle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATEElle Fanning Will Make Broadway Debut in Second Stage's APPROPRIATE
 David Henry Hwang and James Ijames Join Dramatists Guild Foundation's Board of Directors David Henry Hwang and James Ijames Join Dramatists Guild Foundation's Board of Directors

Videos

Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
CHICAGO
Ticket Central DAPHNE
WICKED
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You