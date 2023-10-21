BACK TO THE FUTURE's Amber Ardolino Takes Over Our Instagram Story for Back to the Future Day!

Tune in to our Instagram Story today as Amber Ardolino takes you behind the scenes of Back to the Future on Broadway for Back to the Future Day!

AMBER ARDOLINO (Ensemble) just wants a date. She likes Thai food, warm weather and traveling back in time. You may have seen her on Tik Tok or for 5 seconds on “Law & Order: SVU”! Amber has been in the Original Broadway Casts of: Funny Girl, Moulin Rouge, and Head Over Heels! She was in the Original Chicago company of Hamilton and shortly made her way over to the Broadway company! Film/TV credits include: In The Heights, “Fosse/Verdon,” “The Glee Project.” You can follow Amber on Tiktok or Instagram at @ambernicoleardolino.

Saturday, October 21 marks “Back to the Future Day,” a widely celebrated holiday among BACK TO THE FUTURE fans around the world, and the date Doc Brown and Marty McFly travel to in 2015 in Back to the Future II.



The Broadway production of Back to the Future: The Musical will celebrate with a special performance at both the matinee and evening performances on Saturday, October 21 featuring Harry Waters Jr. (who played Marvin Berry in the original film BACK TO THE FUTURE onstage at the Winter Garden Theatre.