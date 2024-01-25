BACK TO THE FUTURE THE MUSICAL Will Open in Japan in 2025

Back to the Future the Musical is headed to Japan! The musical will be performed at JR East Shiki Theater in Takeshiba, Tokyo beginning in April 2025.

The production was announced during a press conference held on January 24 with director John Rand, lead producer Colin Ingram, and Chiyoki Yoshida, President and CEO of Shiki Theatre Company.

Tickets will go on sale in December 2024 and casting will be announced at a later date.

About Back to the Future

Back to the Future: The Musical is a musical with music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard and a book by Bob Gale. It is adapted from the 1985 film Back to the Future by Robert Zemeckis and Gale. The show features original music, as well as songs featured in the film ("The Power of Love", "Earth Angel", "Johnny B. Goode" and "Back in Time").

The musical received its premiere at Manchester Opera House in February 2020, ahead of a 2021 West End transfer. It starred Olly Dobson as Marty McFly and Roger Bart as "Doc" Brown. The production received positive reviews in London and won the Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Musical in 2022.

The musical began previews on Broadway on 30 June 2023 and opened on 3 August 2023. Bart reprises his role, and Casey Likes plays Marty.