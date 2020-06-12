Austin Pendleton to Star in Virtual Staged Reading of JAMES JOYCE: A SHORT NIGHT'S ODYSSEY FROM NO TO YES

Austin Pendleton will be starring in a virtual staged reading of James Joyce: A Short Night's Odyssey From No to Yes presented by Guild Hall. The reading will be taking place on Tuesday, June 16

8PM - 10PM.

The Guild Hall Website shared:

Come celebrate one of Ireland (and the world's) finest writers, James Joyce, as read and performed by a legend of the American stage, Austin Pendleton, at a one-night-only virtual live reading presented by Guild Hall. Joyce's most famous work Ulysses (1922) is based on Homer's The Odyssey and follows the movements of Leopold Bloom through a single day on June 16th, 1904. Bloomsday is celebrated every year in Dublin and around the world by fans of Joyce at events including readings, performances, visitations to locales from the book, cosplay as characters from the novel and even eating the traditional Bloomsday breakfast of liver & kidneys served alongside an Irish fried breakfast. You don't necessarily need to wear a straw boater or eat rashers and black pudding to enjoy this exclusive performance - a benefit for Guild Hall's John Drew Theater which has been closed by the pandemic - but then again, it's a virtual presentation so what you do from the comfort of your home while listening to the amazing Pendleton interpret this literary masterpiece is entirely up to you.

