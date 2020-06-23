August Wilson, Sarah Brightman, Laura Linney, and More Will Receive Stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Hollywood Walk of Fame class of 2021 will include some familiar faces to those of us in the theatre community.
Among those who will receive stars are August Wilson, Sarah Brightman, Laura Linney, and Luciano Pavarotti.
The remaining honoree are as follows:
MOTION PICTURES: Josh Brolin, Don Cheadle, Morris Chestnut, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zac Efron, Giancarlo Giannini, Shia LaBeouf, Jimmy Smits, Naomi Watts and a double star for Ali MacGraw and Ryan O'Neal.
TELEVISION: Nick Cannon, Courteney Cox, Marla Gibbs, Jenifer Lewis, Laura Linney, Judge Greg Mathis, Dr. Mehmet Oz, Sarah Paulson, Peter Roth and Christian Slater.
RECORDING: The Chi-Lites, Kelly Clarkson, Missy Elliott, Ana Gabriel, Jefferson Airplane, The Judds, Don McLean, Salt-N-Pepa, Trisha Yearwood and Charlie Parker (Posthumous).
RADIO: Big Boy
