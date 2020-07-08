Audra McDonald to Moderate Black Theatre United's ACTIVATING BLACK ARTISTS AND ALLIES FOR RACIAL JUSTICE

Tomorrow, Thursday, July 9th at 6:30PM EST, join Black Theatre United (BTU) founding member and moderator Audra McDonald and Sherrilyn Ifill, President of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, in conversation for BTU's inaugural event "Activating Black Artists and Allies for Racial Justice."

Register for free at www.blacktheatreunited.com.

A link to the live streaming event will be sent to you in advance of the event.

Together we will harness the power of our collective voice to bring about change.

Watch the video announcing the creation of Black Theatre United:

Join the mailing list by filling out the form HERE.

DONATE to Black Theatre United.

AWARENESS • ACCOUNTABILITY • ADVOCACY • ACTION

"As members of the Black theatre community, we stand together to help protect Black people, Black talent and Black lives of all shapes and orientations in theatre and communities across the country. Our voices are united to empower our community through activism in the pursuit of justice and equality for the betterment of all humanity. We will not be silent. We will be seen. We will be heard. We are here. Join us."

This call to action is just the beginning. It was the latest manifestations of police brutality that galvanized Black Theatre United into being. With roots reaching into all 50 of the United States this coalition can harness invaluable political scope and influence. To elevate a cause or to overturn policies that target black people in any one state or community, the group will draw on members with local connections to use their visibility and influence for good in theater and on the national stage.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You