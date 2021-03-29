Audra McDonald and LaChanze Join Upcoming TDF CONVERSATIONS

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Broadway stars Audra McDonald and LaChanze have been inspiring each other for decades, both on stage and off. Join TDF Conversations on Wednesday, March 31 at 3 p.m. ET on TDF's Facebook page to hear these amazing women talk about their friendship (they go back!), their careers and how they hope to change Broadway for the better.

These superstars have lots in common professionally and personally, including Tony Awards, twentysomething daughters and experience navigating systemic racism. While they've played the same role (Sarah in Ragtime), they've never costarred in a show. So it's ironic that it took the Broadway shutdown to get them to collaborate on a project: Black Theatre United (BTU), an organization that aims to spark anti-racist reform in the theatre industry and beyond.

With multiple projects in the works, including the galvanizing new video "Stand For Change" featuring McDonald, LaChanze, Vanessa Williams, Billy Porter, Norm Lewis, Brian Stokes Mitchell and other BTU cofounders, they're already making a difference.

This TDF Conversation is the ninth in a series that was launched last October. The others were:

Moulin Rouge! On Broadway with Aaron Tveit, Sahr Ngaujah and Ricky Rojas

Ain't Too Proud with Jawan M. Jackson and Taylor Symone

Friends: Marsha Mason & Jack O'Brien

Jagged Little Pill with Lauren Patten and Celia Rose Gooding

Freestyle Love Supreme with James Monroe Iglehart, Andrew Bancroft, Aneesa Folds and Chris Sullivan

Hadestown with the Fates Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer and Kay Trinidad

Come From Away with Caesar Samayoa and Kenita Miller

Company with Matt Doyle and Etai Benson