Audra McDonald and Geena Davis Will Receive Honors from the Artios Awards

Variety reports that Audra McDonald and Geena Davis will be honored at this year's Artios Awards by the Casting Society of America.

McDonald will be honored with the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award, which is an annual recognition from the casting community to individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors. Davis will receive the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement at the Los Angeles ceremony.

"In a year that saw great strides in the casting community, it is fitting Casting Society of America recognizes some of the most impactful artists and craftspeople who advance and support the work we do every day," said Russell Boast, president, CSA. "The 35th Artios Awards will continue the mission of putting a spotlight on the art of casting around the world, while underscoring the indelible contribution our members make to stage, film and screen."

Davis is best known for her screen roles in films like "Tootsie," "The Accidental Tourist," "Beetlejuice," "Thelma & Louise," and "A League of Their Own."

McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, and Ragtime, placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in A Raisin in the Sun, a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. On June 10, 2012, McDonald scored her fifth Tony Award win for her portrayal of Bess in Broadway's The Gershwin's Porgy and Bess thus tying a record held by Angela Lansbury and Julie Harris for most TONY AWARDS won by an actor. In the 2014 Broadway season, she made history by winning her sixth Tony Award for her role as Billie Holiday in Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill.

Read the original story on Variety.





