Audra McDonald & Steven Pasquale Will Lead Drama Series THE SECOND WAVE

Audra McDonald and Steven Pasquale will star in the upcoming six-episode series "The Second Wave" at Spectrum Originals.

Taylor Schilling also stars in the show, which follows an unexpected, deadly second wave of the coronavirus outbreak in New York City. It follows the lives of two neighbors, Rachel (McDonald) and Lily (Schilling), as they navigate life in quarantine in New York City.

While Rachel juggles her many telemedicine clients as well as a shaky, passionless marriage, Lily is upstairs just trying to convince her Wall Street clientele that her very specific skillset is still just as valuable over video as it was in person. When an unexpected, deadly second wave of the virus arrives, we follow these two women as they face unprecedented times while still juggling their careers, their loved ones... and possibly...the end of the world?

Pasquale plays Rachel's (McDonald) husband, Dr. Zach, a top official at the CDC who is stuck between the medicine he knows and the politics thrust upon him, according to Deadline.

Audra McDonald holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories. She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, and Ragtime, placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in A Raisin in the Sun, a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination.

Pasquale's Broadway credits include The Bridges of Madison County (Drama League, Drama Desk noms.), reasons to be pretty. Off-Broadway: Assassins (City Center Encores!), The Robber Bridegroom (Lortel Award), Carousel (Chicago Lyric Opera), The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide... (The Public), Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons), A Soldier's Play (Second Stage), Fat Pig (MCC), Beautiful Child (Vineyard Theatre). Film: Alien vs. Predator Requiem (Twentieth Century Fox), Aurora Borealis (Regent). TV: "Divorce" (upcoming, HBO), "Doubt" (CBS), "American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson" (FX), "Billions" (Showtime), "Bloodline" (Netflix), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Do No Harm" (NBC), "Coma" (A&E), "Up All Night" (NBC), "Rescue Me" (FX), "Six Feet Under" (HBO).

