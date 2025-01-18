Audition Tips and Advice for 2025

Get ready for audition season with these tips for the new year.
Spencer Glass, actor and coach, gives tips surrounding the 2025 audition season. Check back monthly for more actor wisdom from Spencer.
Every year between January and May (give or take), summer theatre is cast, and actors are busy conquering what we call "Audition Season". This can look like many things. Theatres hold local auditions, many spaces come to NYC or other major cities, audition conferences invite regional houses to audition actors, and some cast off self tape or live virtual auditions. Audition season has the ability to feel overwhelming, as sometimes, you're juggling 3-4 auditions in one day, plus a self tape, and holding a job. Audition season can also feel scary, as actors feel the expectation to "deliver", and everything can feel high stakes. But audition season can also be invigorating, and a period of time where you challenge yourself, and learn about your relationship to auditioning. Let's center, and take some pressure off- you're going to be wonderful this season.
Spencer Glass is a career coach for actors, and an actor himself, who has been seen off broadway at New York City Center, across the US on Broadway National Tours, and regionally at theatres around the country. You can book a career session with Spencer at www.Spencerglass.com, and follow for free tips and advice on his TikTok page, @Spencer.Glass, as well as his instagram, @Hispencerglass. His business, Spencer Glass Coaching, has clients working on broadway, national tours, tv & film etc. He has reached artists globally, and when he isn’t on stage/set, he’s guiding others and helping to create sharp and specified roadmaps for his clients’ career. Spencer is a multi-hyphenate who had two shows with BroadwayWorld (It’s The Day Of The Show Y’all & Ten Minute Tidbits), and has interviewed and performed with actors like Sheryl Lee Ralph, Eva Noblezada, Derek Klena, Laura Bell Bundy, Grey Henson, among others.
Videos