Atlantic Theater Workers Vote to Join IATSE

178 crewmembers of the Atlantic Theatre Company have voted in favor of joining The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE). This makes them the first group to unionize with IATSE in a major non-profit theater off-Broadway. Two weeks ago, workers at the off-Broadway musical “Titanique” voted unanimously in favor of IATSE representation.

The crew, which includes members covering carpentry, electrics, scenic, props, audio, video, hair/makeup, and wardrobe, voted nearly unanimously in favor of unionization. The official National Labor Relations Board election results revealed an impressive 73% turnout, with 129 “yes” votes and only 1 “no” vote.

Atlantic Theater Company operates two venues in the Chelsea neighborhood, the 199-seat mainstage Linda Gross Theater, and the 99-seat black-box theater. The Company has produced over 200 plays to date, including the Tony Award-winning productions of Spring Awakening, The Band’s Visit, and Kimberly Akimbo.

The crew’s decision to unionize marks a significant moment in the off-Broadway community, highlighting a growing recognition of the importance of collective bargaining and solidarity among workers. This sentiment was personified two weeks prior when workers from numerous off-Broadway venues rallied in Washington Square Park before marching with the Atlantic crew to the New York City NLRB offices where their union election ballots were hand-delivered.

“This is a monumental step forward towards improving pay, conditions, and stability for freelance theatre workers in New York City and across the country,” said Stage Carpenter Michael Stevens. “I’m immensely grateful to my fellow workers for supporting the effort to unionize the Atlantic, as well as to the organizing committee for our shared, tireless commitment to this campaign. We look forward to bargaining for the benefits — such as healthcare — that we all deserve!”

“There is a growing movement of entertainment workers off-Broadway joining in union,” said IATSE Representative Dan Little. “All work has dignity and the production workers at The Atlantic Theater Company are showing their community how to stand up for themselves and demand the respect that comes with a union.”