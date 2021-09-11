Astoria Performing Arts Center Will Present Julie Benko's THIS DISTRICT This Month

Astoria Performing Arts Center will present Julie Benko's new play "The District" as a staged reading performance in Long Island City, New York on September 24th and 25th at 7PM. For reservations, email boxoffice@apacny.org. Tickets are free.

The play, which takes place in the legal red light district that existed in New Orleans prior to World War I, follows Creole madam "Duchess" Kitty Dewitt and the residents of her elite bordello. The Duchess has lofty ambitions for her teenage daughter Lili this Mardi Gras season... but Lili has plans of her own. "The District" offers a peek into this notorious world of gin and jazz and celebrates the enduring legacy of women's empowerment in this unique moment in America's history.

The reading will be directed by APAC's new Artistic Director, Tony Williams II. It stars Heath Saunders, Claire Saunders, Ann-Kathryne Mills, Cristina Pitter, Keeley Miller, Julie Benko, and Obie-winner David Greenspan. A play with music, "The District" also features preexisting songs from folk and early jazz songbooks, as well as original compositions by jazz pianist Jason Yeager.

Ms. Benko, who was awarded a $5000 grant for "The District" from the City Artist Corps Grants program, is also an actress and singer. She was last seen on Broadway in Bartlett Sher's revival of Fiddler on the Roof and recently earned her MFA in Acting from NYU's Graduate Acting Program. This is her first full-length play.

The City Artist Corps Grants program is presented by The New York Foundation for the Arts (NYFA) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), with support from the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME) as well as Queens Theatre. Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps on social media.

In accordance with current local Covid 19 regulations, audience members will be required to display proof of vaccination and must remain masked during the performance. To reserve a ticket, email boxoffice@apacny.org.