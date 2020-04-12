Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Aspect Chamber Music Series Presents MUSIC IN THE TIMES OF CRISIS
Aspect Chamber Music Series presents MUSIC IN THE TIMES OF CRISIS. Join them as their longtime collaborator Stephen Johnson explores compositions written in times of turmoil and confusion.
Illustrated talks presented by Stephen Johnson
Exploring Compositions by Verdi, Copland, Schütz, Shostakovich, Chopin, & Beethoven
Over the next few weeks, Aspect will be adjusting their usual concert programming to bring you 3 minute videos that explore compositions written in dark times.
To follow this video series, please either do so on facebook (https://www.facebook.com/AspectChamberMusic) or on their website (https://www.aspectmusic.net/music-in-the-times-of-crisis).
