Ask BWW: What Out-of-Town Tryouts Are Coming Up?

You asked, and we've answered! We asked BroadwayWorld readers to give us their most burning questions about theatre's inner workings, and we received a question asking about what out-of-town tryouts are heading to the stage in the coming months. So we've put together a look at productions from around the country, from Atlanta to Chicago to San Diego and more! Check out our guide below to get a peek at upcoming shows including Six, Almost Famous, Becoming Nancy, and more!

SIX - Cambridge, MA's American Repertory Theater

Divorced, beheaded, live! Before the queens of Six arrive on Broadway this spring, they're heading all across the country! The show centers around the six wives of Henry VIII as they take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century female ferocity. The show recently made its North American premiere at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater this summer, and its cast is reprising their roles at the American Repertory Theater, including Abby Mueller, Adrianna Hicks" target="_blank">Adrianna Hicks, and more!

Six is currently in performances at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts and will play through September 29th. The show will also play at Canada's Citadel Theatre from November 2nd to 24th and at The Ordway in St. Paul from November 29th through December 22nd.

ALMOST FAMOUS - San Diego's The Old Globe

The classic film Almost Famous is coming to the stage! The show features a book by Academy Award winner Cameron Crowe, a score by two-time Tony winner Tom Kitt, and direction by Tony nominee Jeremy Herrin. The show, based on the 2000 film, is about a young man finding his place in the world and the indelible characters he meets along the way. The production will also include the song 'Tiny Dancer' in one of the iconic scenes from the movie. The show's cast includes Colin Donnell, Casey Likes, Solea Pfeiffer, Drew Gehling, Anika Larsen, and Gerard Canonico.

Almost Famous begins its world premiere run at The Old Globe in San Diego on September 13th with opening night set for September 27th. The production runs through October 20th.

BECOMING NANCY - Atlanta's Alliance Theatre

Becoming Nancy is getting its world premiere in Atlanta this fall! The show, based on Terry Ronald's best-selling British novel, is directed and choreographed by two-time Tony winner Jerry Mitchell with a book by Elliot Davis and a score by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. The plot centers around 12th grader David Starr who gets cast as the female lead in the school play. It weaves a story of family bonds, first loves, and the courage it takes to find your own spotlight. The show's cast features Zachary Sayle, Matt Hetherington, Sally Ann Triplett, Jessica Vosk, Stephen Ashfield, Jake Boyd, and Jasmine Rogers.

Becoming Nancy begins performances at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre on September 6th with opening night set for September 18th. The production will run through October 6th.

CAGNEY - Salt Lake City's Pioneer Theatre Company

The story of Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes is coming to the stage in Cagney, based on the life of "Yankee Doodle Dandy" star Academy Award winner James Cagney. The show was previously been seen Off-Broadway at both the York Theatre and The Westside Theatre starring Robert Creighton, who is reprising his role for this upcoming production. Bill Castellano and Joshua Bergasse are also returning as the show's director and choreographer, respectively. The cast also includes Darrin Baker, Matt Crowle, Hayley Podschun, and more.

Cagney begins performances at Salt Lake City's Pioneer Theatre Comapany on September 20th and will run through October 5th.

CHASING RAINBOWS - New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse

Judy Garland's life story is coming to the stage in Chasing Rainbows, a coming-of-age tale about "the little girl with the big voice," who went on to become one of the world's most beloved entertainment icons. The show will include legendary songs including "Over the Rainbow," "You Made Me Love You," and "Everybody Sing." The production features direction and choreography by Tony nominee Denis Jones, a book by Marc Acito, and musical adaptation & additional music by David Libby and additional lyrics by Tina Marie Casamento. The cast features Ruby Rakos, Max von Essen, Lesli Margherita, Karen Mason, Stephen DeRosa, Michael Wartella, and Colin Hanlon.

Chasing Rainbows: The Road to Oz begins performances at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse on September 26th with opening night set for October 6th. The production will run through October 27th.

THE KING'S SPEECH - Chicago's Shakespeare Theater

Writer David Seidler is bringing the remarkable true story that inspired the Oscar-winning film The King's Speech back to the stage in a new production of his play! The show tells the story of King George VI and an unconventional speech therapist named Lionel Logue, who helps the monarch find his voice. The production will be directed by Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award-winner Michael Wilson, and the cast will be lead by Tony nominee Harry Hadden-Paton.

The King's Speech will begin performances on September 12th in The Yard at the Chicago Shakespeare Theater. The production will run through October 20th.

MRS. DOUBTFIRE - Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre

The classic story for Mrs. Doubtfire is coming to the stage! Based on the beloved 1993 Twentieth Century Fox film, the story focuses on newly divorced and out-of-work actor Daniel Hillard who loses custody of his children and disguises himself as a Scottish nanny, taking a job in his ex-wife's home in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives.. The show features a book Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and a score by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, the Tony Award nominated team behind Something Rotten! Four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks will direct and Lorin Latarro will choreograph.

Mrs. Doubtfire will begin performances at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre on November 26th, with opening night set for December 13th. The production will run through December 29th.

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME - Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre

The iconic music of Britney Spears is coming to the stage in 2020! The show is an uproarious, irreverent look at the towering challenges, charms, and choices involved in finding that most elusive of endings: Happily Ever After, set to a catalogue of some of Britney Spears' most memorable music. The production features a book by Jon Hartmere with direction by Tony nominee Kristin Hanggi and choreography by Keone & Mari Madrid.

Once Upon a One More Time begins performances at Chicago's James M. Nederlander Theatre on April 14th, ad the production will run through May 17th.

SWEPT AWAY - California's Berkeley Rep

The Grammy-nomianted roots band The Avett Brothers is lending their talents to the stage with their new musical Swept Away! The show, set in 1888, centers about four souls who survive a violent storm that sinks their ship and leaves them questions how far they'll go to stay alive and if they can live with the consequences. The show is set to star Stark Sands and John Gallagher Jr., who are both reuniting with their director from American Idiot, Michael Mayer. The creative team includes Tony-winner John Logan writing the book, as well as Chris Miller and Brian Usifer creating the music arrangements and orchestrations.

Swept Away begins its world premiere production at Berkeley Rep on June 14th with opening night set for June 25th. The production will run through July 26th.

UNMASKED - New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse

The music of the night is coming to Paper Mill with Unmasked! Featuring stories and songs from the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber's remarkable life and celebrated work, the show is based on his recently released autobiography and offers a intimate look at his five decades in the spotlight and beyond, from his quirky family and bohemian youth in London to the creation of such smash hits as Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Cats, Phantom of the Opera, and Sunset Boulevard. The show will include his best-loved songs, rediscovered gems, and some new material specially written for this production.

Unmasked begins its world premiere run at New Jersey's Paper Mill Playhouse on January 30th and will run through March 1st.

1776 - Cambridge, MA's American Repertory Theater

Sit, down John! The classic historical musical 1776 is being revived at the American Repertory Theater with Roundabout Theatre Company! The show centers around John Adams as he attempts to persuade his fellow members of the Continental Congress to vote in favor of American Independence and sign the Declaration. The production, which features a book by Peter Stone and a score by Sherman Edwards will be directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus.

1776 begins performances at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts on May 19th and will run through June 28th. The production will then move to the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in July 2020 before its first Broadway bow in spring 2021.





