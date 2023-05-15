Asian American Arts Alliance Awards Shannon Yu The 2023 Jadin Wong Fellowship For Dance

Asian American Arts Alliance has announced the selection of Shannon Yu (ä½™é¦™å„’) (Sha/Shas) for its 2023 Jadin Wong Fellowship, which includes a $6,000 unrestricted cash award and eight months of professional development training and career support to foster the next milestone of Yu's artistic career.

Among this year's competitive applications, the review panel also bestowed a special award, Artist of Exceptional Merit, to recognize Keerati Jinakunwiphat and Ishita Mili for the excellence of their work and leadership in the AAPI community. This award comes with a $500 unrestricted cash award and ongoing engagement with A4 including introductions and connections to resources and opportunities.

As a tribute to the life and work of renowned Chinese American actress, dancer, and comedienne Jadin Wong (1913-2010), a pioneer and innovator of Asian American performing arts, the Jadin Wong Fellowship is awarded to an early-career, New York City-based Asian American dance artist whose work shows outstanding promise and who may benefit from further professional artistic development. This award is made possible by the Jadin Wong Educational Fund at the New York Community Trust, established to continue her dream of supporting aspiring artists, musicians, and dancers of Asian descent.

The 2023 Jadin Wong review panel was composed of the following esteemed leaders in the field of dance: Karesia Batan, a modern dancer, producer, and founding executive director of Queensboro Dance Festival; Brinda Guha, an Indian Classical Kathak dancer and co-founder of Kalamandir Dance Company; Marie Lloyd Paspe, 2022 Jadin Wong Fellow as well as a dance/vocal performer, choreographer, director, educator, and writer; Lainie Sakakura, a director and award-winning choreographer; and Jessica Tong, a founding board member of Gold Standard Arts Foundation, a service organization for AAPI creatives working in dance and rehearsal director at the A.I.M by Kyle Abraham team.

"On behalf of the A4 team, I am thrilled to administer this prestigious award in the memory of Jadin Wong," said Lisa Gold, A4's Executive Director. "Shannon Yu is an exceptional artist who shares Jadin's passion for uplifting her community and holding space for their unique experiences. I look forward to supporting and engaging with Shannon for a long time to come."

Panelist Jessica Tong noted, "It was an incredibly thoughtful group of applicants (and panel to boot) and a tremendous privilege to meet them through their work and process. Thank you A4 for providing not only this fellowship in dance and choreography, but the offerings in other artistic endeavors as well."

Shannon Yu (ä½™é¦™å„’) is a Brooklyn-based artist from Taiwan. Yu holds an MFA in Performance and Performance Studies from Pratt Institute and a Bachelor's Degree in Civil Engineering from National Taiwan University. Yu identifies as a multi-disciplinary artist, dancer-choreographer, and queer creator. Yu is the founder and Artistic Director of multimedia dance company SHA Creative Outlet. Yu has shown work at La MaMa, Movement Research in Judson Memorial Church, Dixon Place, Triskelion Arts, Abrons Art Center, The Landmark Loew's Theater, and has been awarded residencies with Dance in Bushwick, Spoke the Hub, Chen Dance Center, The Creators Collective, New Dance Alliance, and The Center at West Park. Shannon was a recipient of a City Artist Corps grant, and has been in festivals such as Performance Mix Festival, the Evolution Festival, YES! Dance Festival, Your Moves Dance Festival, and WOW Festival.

This year, Asian American Arts Alliance is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a nonprofit dedicated to ensuring greater representation, equity, and opportunities for Asian American artists and cultural organizations through resource sharing, promotion, and community building. Since 1983, A4 has sought to unify, promote, and represent the artistic and cultural producers of one of New York City's fastest-growing populations. A4 is a diverse alliance of artists, organizations, and arts supporters who believe that working together as a pan-ethnic, multidisciplinary community is essential to nurturing the development of artists and arts groups. A4 serves as a thoughtful convener of the Asian American cultural workforce around issues of race, identity, and artmaking and provides a critical voice for this community. It is the only service organization in the country dedicated to the professional development of Asian American artists in all disciplines.