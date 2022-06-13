Ashley Park Partners With Starbucks for New Short Film

Starbucks has teamed up with Tony-nominated actress Ashley Park to create a new short film.

A new study reveals that now more than ever we feel the need to connect with each other, yet never have we been more distracted: nearly 90 percent of Americans say it's more important to be present in the moment and connect with each other than two years ago.

Nearly three out of four say they sometimes struggle to be present in their daily lives--and are twice as likely to struggle to be present with their closest loved ones, compared to more casual relationships, like co-workers.

Introducing The StarbucksÂ® Coffee Break-away, a chance to break away from everyday distractions, wherever you are, to tune into those who matter most, inspired by Starbucks ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages.

Starbucks teamed up with Park to create The StarbucksÂ® Coffee Break-away, set in a larger-than-life place that's also the perfect setting for small moments of human connection: the American Museum of Natural History in New York City. As one of the world's most renowned and popular locations, the museum is known for its vast exhibitions and collections but is first and foremost a place that inspires connection with the world around us, including each other.

"We know that sharing a coffee is a way for people to connect with one another. In fact, more than half of coffee drinkers say coffee helps create meaningful moments with their friends and family," said Jenn Wong, vice president, Channel Development Americas at Starbucks.

"We're thrilled to team up with Ashley Park to help bring this to life, at a time when we're craving deep connection with one another."

"When you're truly in the moment with someone, it can feel like you're the only people there. It's a rare and beautiful feeling, and I'm so happy we were able to make it a reality for pairs of loved ones who needed help reconnecting," said Ashley. "It was an honor to be a part of these special moments, and they taught me a lesson that I will take with me in my life, to make an effort to put aside distractions to be in the moment and truly connect with those I love."

In a heartwarming film, unsuspecting individuals come upon an unexpected and personal

display in the museum, created just for them by their loved ones. The display recounts past experiences spent together, in which they were truly living in the moment. Calling up the

desire to reconnect, each pair does just that -- in a surprise reveal that starts with a day at the museum, completely reserved for the two of them. The film aims to inspire everyone to tune into what matters most.

Ashley Park was most recently seen in the role of Mindy Chen in the Netflix series, "Emily in Paris. She also portrays the role of Ashley in the Peacock original series Girls5Eva.

Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Park had previously been seen as Tuptim in the 2015 Broadway revival of The King & I.

Park made her Broadway debut as a member of the ensemble in Mamma Mia! at the Broadhurst Theatre on February 17, 2014. In February 2017, she appeared in the Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George as Celeste #1 and Theresa alongside Jake Gyllenhaal, Annaleigh Ashford, and Ruthie Ann Miles. In the fall of 2017, Park portrayed MwE in the off-Broadway musical, KPOP, at the Ars Nova.