Ashley Park Among Cast in THE BEST MAN'S GHOSTWRITER Audible Show

Audible is set to release a new comedy audio show performed by a full cast including Broadway star Ashley Park, Glen Powell, Nicholas Braun, D’Arcy Carden, Lance Bass, Zach Braff, and more.

The show follows a speechwriter-for-hire, played by Powell, who helps people write incredible best-man speeches. To keep the best man from embarrassing himself (and the newlyweds), Nate uses his list of don’ts: Don’t mention the exes, don’t be rated R, and don’t bum everyone out. Nate’s system never fails. That is, until he meets Dan (Braun), the dopey, hopelessly awkward best man for the biggest social media influencer’s wedding of the year. On top of that, Nate just got engaged to the woman of his dreams, and now he has to find his own best man–forcing him to confront a brutal friendship breakup with his former best friend.

As Nate helps Dan with his speech, he explores the insane and often idiotic world of male friendship and must come up with an answer to the one question most men never think about: Why is their best friend their best friend?

The Best Man’s Ghostwriter is a laugh-out-loud, heartfelt audio show that is written and directed by comedian and former real-life best man’s ghostwriter, Matthew Starr.

The show premieres September 12 on Audible.

Ashley Park was nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in Mean Girls on Broadway and was recently seen in the movie musical adaptation as Ms. Park. Other Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, The King and I, and Mamma Mia. She appears on screen in the popular Netflix series Emily In Paris, which just premiered its fourth season. Last year, Park appeared in the third season of Only Murders in the Building alongside Meryl Streep.