ArtsAreEssential Campaign Calls for Arts Organizations to Help Keep Arts Education Funding in NYC Budget

Arts organizations are coming together to advocate for arts education funding in the 2020/2021 NYC budget with #ArtsAreEssential. The campaign explains:

"As New York City rebuilds from the COVID-19 crisis over the coming months and years, the arts and culture sector will play a crucial role in the recovery of schools and communities. In allocating cuts and resources, City Council must put their faith in the arts to help process trauma, restore joy, support physical fitness, and build communities. Whether you're a part of the arts-in-education or cultural arts communities in NYC, we need your voice as we advocate together to keep arts education funding in the City's 2020/21 budget.

We're calling on New York City Council Members to ask that they do not disproportionately cut resources for the Department of Education, Department of Youth & Community Development, or Department of Cultural Affairs. We are urging them to reinvest in these agencies and in NYC's future. Please use the social content and emails in this guide to build momentum in support of arts education leading up to the budget vote, expected on June 30th."

