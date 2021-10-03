Arts On Site Announces Penelope Wendtlandt

Arts on Site announces October performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

Penelope Wendtlandt takes the stage Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

PENELOPE WENDTLANDT is a multi-disciplinary performer originally from Germany. Some of her favorite credits along with being a former company member of STOMP are; performing with Dorrance Dance at NY City Center, Jacobs Pillow, the Guggenheim Museum, creating a new role in the upcoming immersive show "The Fallen Saint" and most recently, composing and performing the live score accompaniment for the new play "The Historical Range of Ursus Americanus" at Columbia University made entirely with voice, body percussion and a kick drum on her loop pedal. Trained in multi-form dance, theatre and music she is currently finishing her first solo EP.

Arts On Site is enforcing COVID-19 restrictions. Each performance is located in Arts on Site's large space, Studio 3R, with an air filter. The stage is set up in a proscenium style with a clear division between the artist and the audience. Seating is limited and the front row of seating is set at least 10 feet from the stage.

