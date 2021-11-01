Arts On Site Announces November Performance Schedule

Arts On Site (AOS) announces November performances, featuring dance, music, and film in the heart of the East Village at Studio 3R, 12 St. Mark's Place, NYC. Tickets are $30 and can be purchased online at artsonsite.ticketleap.com/studio-3r.

"Arts On Site began presenting artists in 2016 at 12 Saint Marks Place," said Chelsea Ainsworth, Executive Director of Arts On Site. "After 350 shows throughout the pandemic, AOS decided to build out a new performance space, Studio 3R, in May 2021 and began presenting artists in June. The space includes installing new black curtains, professional lighting, marley floor and risers for audience seating. We are so pleased to offer artists an intimate, professional, new performance space in NYC."

Pauline Kim HARRIS: CHACONNE PROJECT (music)

Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

DUAL RIVET (dance)

Friday, November 5, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

DANCE FESTIVAL curated by Al Blackstone

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 8:30pm

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 8:30pm

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

QUABA VENZA ERNEST (dance)

Friday, November 19, 2021 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm

Tickets: $30

Arts On Site is a women-led nonprofit arts organization dedicated to providing artists with opportunities to create and perform new work. Arts On Site began as an event to showcase artists. The event was an initiative from professional artists Chelsea Ainsworth, Kyle Netzeband, and Adrian Rosas, to connect artists from multiple art forms. As the event grew, a diverse community of artists grew and the concept for Arts On Site was born.

For more information, visit artsonsite.org.