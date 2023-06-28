Art at Amtrak Expands to Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Train Hall with Installation of Karen Margolis' 'Continuum'

Margolis’ new Continuum installation includes map fragments of Amtrak stops all over the country as a way of bringing people and places together.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 4 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

Art at Amtrak Expands to Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Train Hall with Installation of Karen Margolis' 'Continuum'

Amtrak is continuing its celebrated Art at Amtrak public art program, expanding to the Metropolitan Lounge at Moynihan Train Hall with new work from multidisciplinary visual artist Karen Margolis. Comprised of four panels measuring approximately 6’3”x 6’8” each, the recently unveiled creation is the latest from Margolis’ Continuum series, which includes handmade linen, abaca laminated over wire, maps, thread, cotton-covered wire, acrylic, chicken wire, and found materials into a form that dissolves into nebulous clouds of color and texture. 

“We are thrilled to build on the highly successful inaugural year of Art at Amtrak with this captivating new work by Karen Margolis that improves the customer experience,” said Amtrak Vice President, Northeast Corridor Service Line Jina Sanone. “As the only first class travel lounge in New York City, the Metropolitan Lounge is a perfect home for Art at Amtrak to showcase the region’s creative vibrancy and provide a platform for artists who live, travel and work here.”

Margolis’ new Continuum installation includes map fragments of Amtrak stops all over the country as a way of bringing people and places together. The series represents a blueprint of metaphysical possibilities for repairing tears in the fabric of the universe. The work grows and transforms with the addition of components in each new installation.

Amtrak launched Art at Amtrak in June 2022 and has commissioned temporary installations for New York Penn Station by local artists including Saya Woolfalk, Dahlia Elsayed, Dennis RedMoon Darkeem, Ghost of a Dream, and, most recently, Derrick Adams. 

Art at Amtrak is curated by Debra Simon Art Consulting. Simon was Director of Public Art at the Times Square Alliance; created Arts Brookfield, the largest privately funded public art program in the United States; and co-founded the River-to-River festival.

Photo credit: David Plakke



RELATED STORIES

1
Ali Stroker, Myles Frost, and Jimmie Herrod Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center Photo
Ali Stroker, Myles Frost, and Jimmie Herrod Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center

Initial casting has been revealed for he symphonic world premiere of RENT in Concert at the Kennedy Center, taking place next month. Find out more about the production, and how to get tickets, here!

2
Tovah Feldshuh & More Join Broadway Responds to Antisemitism Panel Photo
Tovah Feldshuh & More Join 'Broadway Responds to Antisemitism' Panel

Tovah Feldshuh, Bruce Sussman and Alfred Uhry recently appeared in a live panel moderated by Lynne Marie Rosenberg to discuss Broadway's response to Antisemitism. The panel is now available to watch online!

3
Full Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES London Concert Photo
Full Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES London Concert

The full cast has been revealed joining Norm Lewis and Celinde Schoenmaker in Love Never Dies in concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Find out who's starring and how you can catch the show here!

4
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE Show & Hell Post-Show Q&A This Week Photo
Sophia Anne Caruso Joins GREY HOUSE 'Show & Hell' Post-Show Q&A This Week

Grey House is inviting audiences to attend the show’s special “Show & Hell” nights at the Lyceum Theatre.  Following select performances, audience members are invited to stay for a post-show conversation to discuss and share thoughts and theories about the play.

More Hot Stories For You

Ali Stroker, Myles Frost, and Jimmie Herrod Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy CenterAli Stroker, Myles Frost, and Jimmie Herrod Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center
Video: Tovah Feldshuh, Bruce Sussman and Alfred Uhry Take Part in 'Broadway Responds to Antisemitism' PanelVideo: Tovah Feldshuh, Bruce Sussman and Alfred Uhry Take Part in 'Broadway Responds to Antisemitism' Panel
Photos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERTPhotos: Santino Fontana, Christine Ebersole, Julia Murney, and More in NINE: IN CONCERT
Full Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury LaneFull Cast Revealed Joining Norm Lewis in LOVE NEVER DIES in Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You