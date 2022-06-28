Ariana DeBose, Robin de Jesús & More Invited to Join The Academy

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is extending invitations to join the organization to 397 artists and executives who have distinguished themselves by their contributions to theatrical motion pictures.

Notable new members include Ariana DeBose (West Side Story), Robin de Jesús (tick, tick...BOOM!), Paul Tazewell (West Side Story), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Sister Act 2), Olga Merediz (In the Heights), Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter), Billie Eilish (No Time to Die), Jeremy O. Harris (Zola), and more.

Membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority. The 2022 class is 44% women, 37% belong to underrepresented ethnic/racial communities, and 50% are from 53 countries and territories outside the United States. There are 71 Oscar® nominees, including 15 winners, among the invitees.

Four individuals (noted by an asterisk) have been invited to join the Academy by multiple branches. These individuals must select one branch upon accepting membership.

Those who accept the invitations will be the only additions to the Academy's membership in 2022.