Ariana DeBose Joins Season Four of HBO's WESTWORLD

Ariana DeBose has joined the fourth season of HBO's hit series, Westworld.

While details on DeBose's character are currently under wraps, she will appear in the new season in a recurring guest role. She joins returning cast members Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul and Angela Sarafyan.

Westworld follows dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth. The new season is set to debut on Sunday, June 26 on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Ariana DeBose recently made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story. She is slated to host the 75th Annual Tony Awards from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 12, 2022

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.

Watch the teaser trailer for the new season here: