Ariana DeBose Joins Apple's New ARGYLLE Action Film

Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose has joined Matthew Vaughn's new action film Argylle, which is set to premiere with Apple TV.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that DeBose will join the previously announced Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O'Hara, John Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson in the new action thriller. Grammy-winner Dua Lipa is also making her acting debut in the film, which she will also produce an original score and title track for.

The film is based on Elly Conway's upcoming spy novel of the same name. Argylle, the world's greatest spy, is caught up in an adventure that takes him around the globe. The film is set to be the first of three in a new franchise.

DeBose's Broadway credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical, A Bronx Tale, Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Pippin, Motown, Bring It On the Musical, and Company. She was recently seen in Apple's Schmigadoon! series and played Alyssa Greene in the Netflix film adaptation of The Prom, and she will be seen later this year as Anita in Steven Spielberg's remake of West Side Story.