Photos: First Look at WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE, with Lindsey Kraft and Ben Folds

Now running off-Broadway is the new musical We've Been Here Before, starring Lindsey Kraft and featuring Ben Folds. Check out a first look at the company in action here!

Liv is 40, codependent, and about to have a mid-life awakening, brought on by an overwhelming urge to write music. Starting with no prior experience, she learns to play piano while beginning a relationship with a secret online confidant. The result is a funny, heartbreaking, and fiercely honest playlist of her life—tackling everything from her father’s addiction to a lifetime of staying quiet.

Through raw, original music about family secrets, unspoken truths, and the courage to stand alone, she is led out of woods she didn’t even realize she was in.

Don't miss Lindsey Kraft, joined on stage by musicians Ben Folds and Dan Rudin in her captivating new one-woman musical story about love, loss, and liberation. Co-directed by Machel Ross and Lindsey Kraft.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

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