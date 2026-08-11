 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: First Look at WE'VE BEEN HERE BEFORE, with Lindsey Kraft and Ben Folds

We've Been Here Before runs off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse through August 17.

By:

Now running off-Broadway is the new musical We've Been Here Before, starring Lindsey Kraft and featuring Ben Folds. Check out a first look at the company in action here!

Liv is 40, codependent, and about to have a mid-life awakening, brought on by an overwhelming urge to write music. Starting with no prior experience, she learns to play piano while beginning a relationship with a secret online confidant. The result is a funny, heartbreaking, and fiercely honest playlist of her life—tackling everything from her father’s addiction to a lifetime of staying quiet.

Through raw, original music about family secrets, unspoken truths, and the courage to stand alone, she is led out of woods she didn’t even realize she was in.  

Don't miss Lindsey Kraft, joined on stage by musicians Ben Folds and Dan Rudin in her captivating new one-woman musical story about love, loss, and liberation. Co-directed by Machel Ross and Lindsey Kraft.

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Buy Tickets to We've Been Here Before

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $77
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $75
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets