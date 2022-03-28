Antonio Banderas' Teatro del Soho CaixaBank Will Stage GODSPELL Next Season

Antonio Banderas and Emilio Aragón will come together for a revival of, GODSPELL, the acclaimed 1970 Broadway musical written by John Michael Tebelak, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz.

GODSPELL is a light-hearted musical that celebrates the life and teachings of Jesus through parables and stories from the Gospel of Saint Mark, enacted in a series of skits. The production has an acclaimed score that was nominated for a Tony, composed of a wide variety of music that ranges from rock, pop to gospel and with great songs like "Day by Day", "Turn Back, O Man" or "Save the People", among others.

In October 1974 GODSPELL arrived in Madrid, and had up to 3 companies simultaneously touring Spain, directed by the original book writer, John Michael Tebelak. Now the musical will return to the Spanish stages, almost fifty years later, under the direction of Emilio Aragón. Its premiere is planned next season in Malaga at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank.