Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond Release ONLY AN OCTAVE APART

Today, countertenor and Met Opera superstar Anthony Roth Costanzo and cabaret star Justin Vivian Bond have released Only an Octave Apart on Decca Gold. In this new album, the two artists carve new pathways between opera and politically subversive cabaret, intermingling their distinct vocal gifts for legendary works like Purcell's 17th century aria "Dido's Lament" to Dido's early 2000s radio hit "White Flag," and "Autumn Leaves" to "Don't Give Up." Think historical to hysterical; countertenor to counterculture. W Magazine described the fall 2021 performances at St Anne's Warehouse as "a glittering, disarming, poignant, funny, occasionally fully spontaneous reminder of why theater exists."

Anthony Roth Costanzo and Justin Vivian Bond each sound different from what you would expect when you look at them. The juxtaposition of their voices, personalities, and repertoire subverts notions of high and low, be it in terms of pitch, cultural echelon, or degrees of camp - not to mention the difference in height. By expressing their queer identities through unique interpretations of classical music, pop music, and points of intersection between the two, the music becomes a prismatic reflection of outsiders who might otherwise be intimidated by the bulwark that the classical world can present.

Costanzo is also the New York Philharmonic's James G. Wallach Artist-in-Residence, and has programmed their new series happening January 27-29, Authentic Selves: The Beauty Within, a festival exploring the complexities of identity through orchestral and small-ensemble concerts, panel discussions, educational initiatives, and additional events.

Only an Octave Apart Tracklist



1. Autumn Leaves (5:43)

2. Egyptian Sun (Walk Like An Egyptian/Hymn To The Sun Medley) (2:46)

3. Deh Placatevi/Don't Give Up Medley (7:38)

4. Two Charming Fairies (One Charming Night/There are Faeries at the Bottom of our Garden Medley) (3:49)

5. Didos (Dido's Lament/White Flag Medley) (5:43)

6. Two Meadowlarks (1:52)

7. The Waters of March (4:10)

8. Über Allen Gipfeln ist Ruh (4:01)

9. Double Rainbow (I'm Always Chasing Rainbows/Rainbow Sleeves Medley) (5:53)

10. Stars (4:27)

11. Me and My Shadow (5:31)

12. Under Pressure (3:46)

Stream or Buy Only an Octave Apart