Anthony Rapp Talks Baseball And Broadway On The BREAK A BAT! Podcast
Some of Rapp's prominent credits from the stage include Rent, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and If/Then.
Anthony Rapp steps into the Batter's Box for Episode 54 of Break a Bat!
Listen to the episode here:
A native of the Windy City, Rapp is a lifelong Chicago Cubs and baseball fan who's now visited more than 30 Major League ballparks. In this episode, he rehashes some of his favorite moments as a fan of one of America's most beloved teams, thoughts on performing in the postseason, his highs on Broadway, and the many parallels he sees between baseball and theatre. As told to host Al Malafronte, he was even in the midst of a performance at 54 Below on the night the Cubs won the pennant in 2016, and shares a phenomenal story about throwing out the ceremonial first pitch at Wrigley Field during that championship season.
A Drama Desk-nominee, Rapp's Broadway career dates back to age ten, and now spans more than 35 years. Some of his prominent credits from the stage include Rent, You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, and If/Then. His work in show business has also extended to the screen with credits such as Adventures in Babysitting, A Beautiful Mind, the film adaptation of Rent, and his current role in Star Trek: Discovery.
More Hot Stories For You
-
AIN'T MISBEHAVIN' Star Armelia McQueen Dies at 68
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that actress Armelia McQueen has died at 68....
Patti LuPone Responds to Trump's White House Balcony Moment: 'I Still Have the Lung Power and I Wore Less Makeup'
Patti LuPone is at it again on Twitter, this time with a hilarious comment on a recent photo of Donald Trump. The photo shows Trump on the balcony of ...
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Performs 'Let It Go', 'You'll Be Back' and More in Virtual Sing Along Event
Cohesity, Pure Storage and Special Olympics Northern California presented a virtual night out with Jonathan Groff! Groff sang famous tunes from Frozen...
VIDEO: See Aaron Tveit and Laura Osnes in the New Trailer For Hallmark Film ONE ROYAL HOLIDAY
The first trailer has been released for One Royal Holiday, the upcoming Hallmark Christmas film starring Laura Osnes and Aaron Tveit....
Thomas Jefferson Byrd Killed in Shooting in Atlanta
The Tony-nominated actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was shot and killed in Atlanta on Saturday morning....
VIDEO: Rebecca Luker Urges People to Email Their Congressmen Regarding ALS Drugs
Rebecca Luker has made a video, posted to Kelli O'Hara's Instagram account, providing an update on her condition. Luker was diagnosed with ALS in Nove...