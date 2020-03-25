Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Participate in Opening Act Virtual Gathering
Tonight, Opening Act will host a virtual gathering with an incredible lineup of theater performers, artists, and students for an unforgettable night of entertainment and philanthropy. Participants joining remotely include, Aja Naomi King, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, James Monroe Iglehart, Jared Gertner, Kenny Leon, and more.
Due to the current global pandemic, Opening Act's annual Play Reading has been cancelled. This virtual gathering serves as the organization's way of raising critical funds to continue providing life-changing theater programs to students in these unprecedented times.
DETAILS
Run of Show:
- 6:00 - 6:30PM // Red Carpet Pre-Show hosted by Broadway's Jared Gertner
- 6:30 - 7:00PM // Virtual Gathering
How to support Opening Act and join the virtual gathering:
1. Donate HERE
- Any donation of any size will gain you access to the event.
- After donating, supporters will receive a confirmation email with a link to join.
2. Purchase a raffle ticket and bid on the items HERE
- After purchasing a raffle ticket, supporters will receive an email prior to the event with a link to join.
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway playwright Terrence McNally passed away today, March 24, from complications due to coronav... (read more)
Aaron Tveit Has Tested Positive for COVID-19
Aaron Tveit has revealed in an Instagram post that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He shared that he has been in quarantine since the Broadway sh... (read more)
WATCH: The Rosie O'Donnell Show Returns Live on YouTube with Your Favorite Broadway Stars!
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the 12-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award recipient Rosie O'Donnell and actor/producer Erich Bergen have ann... (read more)
VIDEO: Alan Menken Reveals That HERCULES is Returning to the Stage
Alan Menken has revealed that Hercules will return to the stage!... (read more)
Quiz: This or That- Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber Edition!
We're wishing a happy birthday to Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim! Take our This or That quiz to determine which team you're on!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Sir Patrick Stewart Read Shakespeare's Sonnets
At a time when social distancing is keeping us from live theatre, Patrick Stewart is doing his part by reading Shakespeare on Twitter!... (read more)