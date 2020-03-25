Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, James Monroe Iglehart & More to Participate in Opening Act Virtual Gathering

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tonight, Opening Act will host a virtual gathering with an incredible lineup of theater performers, artists, and students for an unforgettable night of entertainment and philanthropy. Participants joining remotely include, Aja Naomi King, Anthony Ramos, Billy Porter, James Monroe Iglehart, Jared Gertner, Kenny Leon, and more.

Due to the current global pandemic, Opening Act's annual Play Reading has been cancelled. This virtual gathering serves as the organization's way of raising critical funds to continue providing life-changing theater programs to students in these unprecedented times.

DETAILS

Run of Show:

6:00 - 6:30PM // Red Carpet Pre-Show hosted by Broadway's Jared Gertner

6:30 - 7:00PM // Virtual Gathering

How to support Opening Act and join the virtual gathering:

1. Donate HERE

Any donation of any size will gain you access to the event.

After donating, supporters will receive a confirmation email with a link to join.

2. Purchase a raffle ticket and bid on the items HERE

After purchasing a raffle ticket, supporters will receive an email prior to the event with a link to join.

