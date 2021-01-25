Anthony Michael Martinez to Host Acting In Spiritual Principle Masterclass

Anthony Michael Martinez is a resident teaching artist at New York Theatre Workshop, Classic Stage Company, and Red Bull Theater. On February 9, 2021, he is teaching a virtual masterclass called Acting In Spiritual Principle.

Acting In Spiritual Principle infuses universal spiritual principles into a practical application of acting technique to enhance students' sense of joy, discover a deeper purpose, and tap into a healthier, safer, more fulfilled life as a creative artist & individual.



Class Registration:

a3artistsagency.com/classes/896/

Check out a promo video below!