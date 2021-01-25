Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Anthony Michael Martinez to Host Acting In Spiritual Principle Masterclass

The class will take place on February 9, 2021.

Jan. 25, 2021  

Anthony Michael Martinez is a resident teaching artist at New York Theatre Workshop, Classic Stage Company, and Red Bull Theater. On February 9, 2021, he is teaching a virtual masterclass called Acting In Spiritual Principle.

Acting In Spiritual Principle infuses universal spiritual principles into a practical application of acting technique to enhance students' sense of joy, discover a deeper purpose, and tap into a healthier, safer, more fulfilled life as a creative artist & individual.

Class Registration:
a3artistsagency.com/classes/896/

Check out a promo video below!


