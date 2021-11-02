Anne M. Finucane to Receive Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence

Carnegie Hall has announced that Anne M. Finucane, Vice Chairman of Bank of America, will receive the Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence at a gala benefit on Wednesday, November 10 at 6:30 p.m. at The Plaza. The award will be given in recognition of her accomplished tenure in the corporate and philanthropic sectors, embodying the business community's vital partnership with the arts. Ms. Finucane's advocacy and exceptional leadership have helped sustain Bank of America's tremendous and longstanding support of charitable causes, including Carnegie Hall. Bank of America served as the Hall's first-ever and longstanding Season Sponsor, and continued as a major supporter of its artistic, education, and social impact initiatives. Their generosity has enabled Carnegie Hall's programs to expand and flourish including during the challenges from last decade's financial crisis and the ongoing pandemic. Ms. Finucane and Bank of America believe in the power of music to lift the human spirit, and Carnegie Hall is thrilled to recognize their vast contributions.



The evening celebration includes a cocktail reception, dinner, and award ceremony, followed by a musical performance by vocal superstar and Carnegie Hall Trustee Audra McDonald.

Carnegie Hall's Medal of Excellence Gala leadership includes Honorary Chair Ambassador Caroline Kennedy, and Gala Chairs Dina Powell McCormick, Brian Moynihan, Clarke Murphy, Robert F. Smith, Sherrese Clarke Soares, Sir Martin Sorrell, and Sanford I. Weill. Proceeds from the Medal of Excellence Gala support Carnegie Hall's artistic, education, and community programs.



Ms. Finucane will be the 12th recipient of the Carnegie Hall Medal of Excellence. Previous recipients have included: James P. Gorman, Vartan Gregorian, Sanford I. Weill, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Cunningham, Henry T. Segerstrom, and Terry J. Lundgren.

About the Honoree

Anne M. Finucane is vice chairman of Bank of America and also serves as chairman of the board of Bank of America Europe. As a member of the executive management team, Ms. Finucane is responsible for the strategic positioning of Bank of America and leads the company's efforts in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG); sustainable finance; capital deployment; and public policy.



As chairman of the board of Bank of America Europe-the firm's EU bank headquartered in Dublin-Ms. Finucane oversees more than €70 billion in assets. She also serves on the board of BofA Securities Europe SA, the bank's EU broker-dealer in Paris.



Ms. Finucane is also the chair of Bank of America's Global ESG Committee, which directs all of the company's ESG efforts. Together with Chief Operating Officer Tom Montag, she also co-chairs the Sustainable Markets Committee, stewards Bank of America's environmental business initiative of $1.5 trillion by 2030, oversees the company's $2 billion Community Development Financial Institution portfolio, and chairs the Bank of America Charitable Foundation.



Active in the community, Ms. Finucane has served on the boards of directors of a variety of corporate and nonprofit institutions, including Carnegie Hall, the National September 11 Memorial & Museum, the World Bank Group's Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi), CVS Health, Mass General Brigham, Special Olympics, and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. She served on the US State Department's Foreign Affairs Policy board and is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations.



Ms. Finucane has received numerous professional and public service accolades. She has regularly been included in Forbes's and Fortune's "Most Powerful Women" lists, as well as American Banker's 25 "Most Powerful Women in Banking." In 2021, she was named one of Barron's 100 Most Powerful Women and Forbes's "50 Over 50." In 2019, Ms. Finucane was inducted into the American Advertising Federation's Ad Hall of Fame, and received the Edward M. Kennedy Institute Award for Inspired Leadership.