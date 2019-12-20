Anika Noni Rose to Star in Horror Film LIMBO

Anika Noni Rose is set to star in the horror film LIMBO from Miramax, Barnyard Projects and Snoot Entertainment, according to Deadline.

The story follows a young mother whose body becomes possessed by something evil, rendering her a disembodied spirit and a ghost in her own house. As this demonic double takes over her life and threatens to harm her family, she must find a way to protect her loved ones while also finding a way back to her body before it's too late.

Limbo is directed by Chris Peckover, who co-wrote the film with Matthew Jennison. Production is scheduled to begin in January.

Rose told Deadline, "I love it! It's so exciting to me!" in regard to her first lead role in a supernatural horror.

It was also announced recently that Anika Noni Rose will guest star in two episodes of Hulu's upcoming adaptation of Little Fires Everywhere. She was last seen on the big screen in Assassination Nation, which had its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. Additionally, she appeared in the film Everything, Everything and voiced the role of 'Princess Tiana' in The Princess and the Frog - becoming the first African-American Disney princess and the youngest person inducted into the Disney Hall of Fame. Other film credits include Dreamgirls, For Colored Girls and Half of a Yellow Sun. On Television, she recently appeared in The Quad, starred in the Emmy Award-nominated Roots as 'Kizzy' and was a fan favorite as 'Jukebox' in Power. Additional Television credits include The No. 1 Ladies Detective as well as THE GOOD WIFE and Private Practice.

On stage, she received the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her performance in Caroline, or Change, and she received a Tony Nomination for Best Featured Actress for her work in A Raisin In the Sun alongside Denzel Washington. This past summer she starred in the title role of 'Carmen Jones' in John Doyle's production at the Classic Stage Company.

Read the original article on Deadline.





