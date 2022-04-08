AngÃ©lique Kidjo Will Perform At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art, April 25-26

Five-time Grammy Award winner AngÃ©lique Kidjo-one of the most singular and extraordinary voices in international music-will return to The Metropolitan Museum of Art for concert performances on Monday and Tuesday, April 25 and 26 (7 p.m.). She will be accompanied by musicians on guitar, percussion, bass, and cajon. Kidjo's fifth Grammy, for the Best Global Music Album, was recently awarded in April 2022.

The concerts were organized in anticipation of the 2024 reopening of the Museum's Michael C. Rockefeller Wing, whose galleries, currently under construction, celebrate sub-Saharan creative expression. Kidjo's performance will underscore the aesthetic qualities, authorship, places of origin, array of cultures, and dynamic performance contexts of the art to be displayed. The concerts represent a musical odyssey from Africa (a fount of incomparably rich inspiration) to New York (unique global crossroads and catalyst for her continually expanding innovative repertoire).

Actively involved with The Met for the last decade, Kidjo has been a leader among the community of some 30 visionaries-all profoundly connected to the culturally diverse and dynamic legacy of Africa-who are contributing their insights to the re-envisioning of the Michael C. Rockefeller Wing and the significance of the traditions it presents. The performing arts have been an essential context for many of the traditions, which were originally animated by lyrics, musical accompaniment, and dance.

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium, The Metropolitan Museum of Art

Monday and Tuesday, April 25 and 26, 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25.