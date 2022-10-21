Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Angelina Jolie to Play Opera Singer Maria Callas in New Pablo Larraín Flim

Oct. 21, 2022  

Angelina Jolie will play famed opera singer Maria Callas in Pablo Larraín's new biopic, Maria.

Variety reports that the film will tell the "tumultuous, beautiful, and tragic story of the life of the world's greatest opera singer, relived and re-imagined during her final days in 1970s Paris."

The screenplay was written by Steven Knight. Larraín most recently directed Spencer, which starred Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana. In 2016, Natalie Portman starred in his film Jackie, following the life of Jackie Kennedy Onassis.

"I take very seriously the responsibility to Maria's life and legacy. I will give all I can to meet the challenge," Jolie said in a statement. "Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired. To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria's story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream."

Maria Callas is a legendary Manhattan-born opera singer who received opera training in Greece at 13. She later moved to Italy to pursue her opera career. Callas was near-sighted with left her nearly blind. She had an intense rivarly with renowned Italian opera singer Renata Tebaldi and also had an affair with Aristotle Onassis.

Callas has been portrayed in the Terrence McNally's play Master Class. The play offers a look inside one of her famous master classes, where, late in her own career, she dares the next generation to make the same sacrifices and rise to the same heights that made her the most celebrated, the most reviled and the most controversial singer of her time.

Maria Callas has been portrayed on Broadway by Tyne Daly, Zoe Caldwell, and Patti LuPone.



