Andy Karl and Orfeh's LEGALLY BOUND Returns to Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway power couple Andy Karl and Orfeh return to Feinstein's/54 Below in January 2020 with their hit show Legally Bound!

Fresh off their run in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis, the couple celebrates the release of their album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The duo will perform an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight!

Andy and Orfeh will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for the show, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

There will be three performances: Thursday January 23 at 7pm, Friday January 24 at 7pm, and Saturday January 25 at 7pm.For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://54below.com/events/andy-karl-orfeh-legally-bound/.

Andy Karl and Orfeh met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, and later co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award).





