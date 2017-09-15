Andrew Rannells and More Join Amazon Original Series THE ROMANOFFS from Matthew Weiner

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon Original Series THE ROMANOFFS , co-produced with Weinstein Television and created, written, directed and executive produced by nine-time Emmy award winner Matthew Weiner (Mad Men), has added Andrew Rannells, Corey Stoll, Paul Reiser, Janet Montgomery, Mike Doyle and JJ Feild to its slate of guest stars joining the series. The Romanoffs is a one-hour contemporary anthology series set around the globe featuring separate stories about people who believe themselves to be DESCENDANTS of the Russian royal family. Weiner is set to direct all episodes. Eckhart joins recently announced Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Golden Globe nominee Marthe Keller (Marathon Man), Emmy nominated Christina Hendricks (Mad Men), Emmy nominated John Slattery (Mad Men), Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire), and Amanda Peet (Togetherness). The series will debut on Prime Video in the U.S. next year.



Andrew Rannells (Broadway's BOOK OF MORMON, FALSETTOS, HEDWIG) is no stranger to the small screen. He just wrapped the final season of HBO's GIRLS on which he played Hannah's BFF and roommate Elijah. On Sunday night, Lynch, who made her Broadway debut in ANNIE, received a Creative Arts Emmy for her role on her web series, DROPPING THE SOAP. She is best known for her role as Sue Sylvester on the FOX dramedy series GLEE.



Prime members will be able to stream The Romanoffs next year via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Fire TV, mobile devices and online at amazon.com/originals. Members can also download the series to mobile devices for offline viewing at no additional cost to their membership.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles