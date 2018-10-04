Andrew Rannells Set to Appear at BroadwayCon 2019

BroadwayCon announces that Andrew Rannells (The Book of Mormon, HBO's "Girls") has joined the BroadwayCon 2019 special guest lineup. Rannells will appear in conversation on Saturday, January 12, 2019, to discuss his career and his upcoming memoir Too Much is Not Enough as part of MainStage programming. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

Andrew Rannells is an actor, singer, and performer best known for originating the role of Elder Price in The Book of Mormon and playing Elijah Krantz in HBO's "Girls." A Tony and Drama Desk nominee and Grammy winner, he has also played Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, King George III in Hamilton, and Whizzer in Falsettos, and starred in the 2018 Broadway revival of The Boys in The Band. On the small screen, he has appeared in "Girls," "The New Normal," and "The Knick," the upcoming series "The Romanoffs" for Amazon, and "Black Monday" for Showtime. Rannells' film credits include Why Him?, The Intern, Bachelorette, and A Simple Favor. His writing has been published in the New York Times "Modern Love" column. Too Much Is Not Enough is his first book.

Previously announced BroadwayCon 2019 special guests include BroadwayCon Co-Creator Anthony Rapp, Alex Brightman, Danny Burstein, Jenn Colella, Jonathan Groff, Ann Harada, Joe Iconis, Lesli Margherita, Ryann Redmond, George Salazar, Alysha Umphress, Jason Danieley, Caitlin Kinnunen, Eric William Morris, and Manu Narayan. Additional special guests will be announced at a later date.

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as we gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 will feature panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers, not to mention the giant Opening Celebration and nighttime fun and games. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.BroadwayCon.com.

Photo Credit: Jessica Fallon Gordon

Related Articles

Include

More Hot Stories For You